Millie Bobby Brown Filed Complaint Against David Harbour Before Filming Stranger Things Season 5 - Report

Millie Bobby Brown filed a bullying and harassment complaint against her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour, before the shoot of season 5 began
A report claimed that Brown had "pages and pages of accusations" against Harbour, which led to a "months-long" investigation
Harbour plays Brown's adoptive father in the Netflix show
Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour met on the set of Stranger Things when the former was just 11 years old. Brown, who plays Eleven in the Netflix show, is Harbour's Jim Hopper's adoptive daughter. Over these years, fans have loved their father-daughter bond. But the latest news has shocked everyone. The Daily Mail recently reported that Brown, 21, filed a bullying and harassment complaint against Harbour, 50, ahead of the filming of the final season of Stranger Things.
Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying case against David Harbour
The report claimed that Brown had "pages and pages of accusations" against Harbour, which led to a "months-long" investigation. The result of the investigation remains undisclosed. The report also claimed that Brown’s complaint did not have any claims of sexual impropriety.
A source told the publication, "Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”
Brown reportedly had a representative on the set of season 5, which wrapped up in December 2024.
Netflix, Brown and Harbour haven't commented on the matter yet.
When Brown and Harbour spoke about their bond
According to Refinery29, in 2018, the then 14-year-old actress told the audience at PaleyFest in Los Angeles, "We went through so many different emotions... we get angry at each other, we are like father and daughter."
The actress also added that she Harbour “would express our feelings on and off the set, and... those scenes were so raw and real that the reward is the scenes.”
In 2021, Harbour, on the That Scene with Dan Patrick podcast, said that he has a "deep fatherly affection" toward Brown.
"Millie and I have always had sort of a special relationship because I knew her when she was so young. I knew her before any of this big fame hit," Harbour said.
"I have a real protective feeling for her. I have a real, like, worry. I worry about her and the fame and all that she has to struggle with. And I've just always felt this kind of deep fatherly affection for her," he added.
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1 will premiere on November 26, followed by Volume 2 on December 25, and the finale will be released on December 31, 2025.