Millie Bobby Brown Filed Complaint Against David Harbour Before Filming Stranger Things Season 5 - Report

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour met on the set of Stranger Things when the former was just 11 years old. Brown, who plays Eleven in the Netflix show, is Harbour's Jim Hopper's adoptive daughter. Over these years, fans have loved their father-daughter bond. But the latest news has shocked everyone. The Daily Mail recently reported that Brown, 21, filed a bullying and harassment complaint against Harbour, 50, ahead of the filming of the final season of Stranger Things.