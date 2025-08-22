Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Adopt A Baby Girl: We Are Beyond Excited To Embark On This Beautiful Next Chapter

Actor Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi, who got married last year, have adopted a baby girl. They shared the news on Thursday.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopt a baby girl Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have welcomed a baby girl via adoption

  • They shared the news in a joint statement on social media

  • Millie and Jake tied the knot in 2024

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi have become parents. Brown, 21, and Bongiovi, 23, have adopted a baby girl. They announced the news in a joint Instagram statement on Thursday (August 21).

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcome a baby girl via adoption

In the statement, the new parents wrote, “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.” They ended their message with, “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi (sic).”

The post included an image of a willow tree. They are yet to reveal pictures and the name of their new member.

Have a look at the post here.

Millie Bobby Brown - Instagram
Millie Bobby Brown Addresses Criticism Of Her Accent: I’m Trying My Best

BY IANS

Millie and Jake have been married for 15 months. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that was only attended by family members, including Bongiovi’s parents Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi.

Their dating rumours first emerged in 2021 when Bongiovi shared a selfie with Millie on his Instagram handle. In 2022, Brown confirmed their relationship during an interview with Wired, revealing that they "were friends for a bit" before they began dating.

They got engaged in April 2023. The actress shared a monochrome picture on Instagram and wrote, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi - Instagram
8 Moments Of Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi That Are All About Love

BY Garima Das

Brown rose to fame with Netflix's Stranger Things. At the age of 12, she became one of the popular actors. She also starred in Netflix's Damsel and The Electric State, and two Godzilla films. She completed shooting the third instalment of the Enola Holmes film. Her upcoming show, Stranger Things Season 5, which is the finale season of the series, will premiere in November this year.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. India Asia Cup 2025 Squad: Badrinath Questions Omission Of Jaiswal, Sudharsan

  3. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  4. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  5. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. 111 Retired Bureaucrats Write To Government: India Must Take Stand On Israel's War On Gaza

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  2. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  3. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  4. Microsoft Protest: 18 Arrested At Redmond Headquarters Over Israel Ties

  5. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance