Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have welcomed a baby girl via adoption
They shared the news in a joint statement on social media
Millie and Jake tied the knot in 2024
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi have become parents. Brown, 21, and Bongiovi, 23, have adopted a baby girl. They announced the news in a joint Instagram statement on Thursday (August 21).
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcome a baby girl via adoption
In the statement, the new parents wrote, “This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy.” They ended their message with, “And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi (sic).”
The post included an image of a willow tree. They are yet to reveal pictures and the name of their new member.
Millie and Jake have been married for 15 months. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony that was only attended by family members, including Bongiovi’s parents Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Bongiovi.
Their dating rumours first emerged in 2021 when Bongiovi shared a selfie with Millie on his Instagram handle. In 2022, Brown confirmed their relationship during an interview with Wired, revealing that they "were friends for a bit" before they began dating.
They got engaged in April 2023. The actress shared a monochrome picture on Instagram and wrote, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”
Brown rose to fame with Netflix's Stranger Things. At the age of 12, she became one of the popular actors. She also starred in Netflix's Damsel and The Electric State, and two Godzilla films. She completed shooting the third instalment of the Enola Holmes film. Her upcoming show, Stranger Things Season 5, which is the finale season of the series, will premiere in November this year.