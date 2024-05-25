8 Moments Of Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi That Are All About Love

Garima Das
Jake adorably kissing Millie is one of the most romantic gestures. This is one of their best snaps from their romantic diaries.
'Stranger Things' alum Millie Bobby Brown and model Jake Bongiovi make such an adorable couple, isn't it?
They love to spend quality time with each other and never miss to set couple goals.
Millie and Jake make sure to appear together on red carpet or other events. They put the best fashion foot forward for their public appearances.
Yet another adorable snap of Millie and Jake who are the epitome of young love.
So much love in one frame. Don't you agree?
This romantic pic is from Millie and Jake's engagement and it screams love.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's red carpet outings are too glamorous. They make their fans go gaga over their stunning appearances.
Millie and Jake love to travel. This is a picture perfect moment of the couple.