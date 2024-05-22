10 Romantic Moments Of Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal

Garima Das

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal look like a match made in heaven, isn't it?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Katrina and Vicky make you believe in true love. They shell out major couple goals with their chemistry.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Katrina and Vicky love to travel. Their romantic vacay pics are just too cute to miss!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The couple hardly misses any opportunity to live every moment of their life. Such a romantic dance by the couple.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The power couple makes sure to spend every occasion together. They complimented each other in the traditional outfits.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky Kaushal romantically kissing his wife and hugging her from back is just another picture-perfect moment.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Katrina and Vicky enjoying pool time together is yet another romantic moment.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The couple makes it a point to go on vacations whenever they get time. Their holiday pics will make you plan for a vacay with your partner.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor's Jaw-Dropping Pictures In Sarees

Read More
Janhvi Kapoor Saree Looks Instagram