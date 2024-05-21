Janhvi Kapoor's Jaw-Dropping Pictures In Sarees

Garima Das

These days Janhvi Kapoor has been promoting her upcoming movie 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' donning cricket-inspired outfits. Her latest bling blue saree caught everyone's attention. She was seen wearing a blouse that featured cricket embossed blouse buttons.

Janhvi Kapoor in a blingy blue saree Instagram

The diva looked ethereal in a sheer white floral saree with a sleeveless matching blouse. What stole our attention was the silver cricket ball-themed bag that she carried. She opted for a subtle pink makeup look.

Janhvi in flower power zone Instagram

Janhvi looked smouldering hot in this shimmmery ice blue saree. She wore a sexy blouse with it. The actress flaunted her hot body in the stunning saree.

Janhvi goes glam Instagram

She looked immaculate and heavenly in this pastel-shade saree with a crystalline blouse. The entire ensemble was embellished with pearls and Swarovski diamonds. This kind of look is perfect for summers.

Janhvi spells magic with elegance and grace

Janhvi turned up the heat with her bold appearance in a purple saree and sleeveless blouse. She posed for some sultry pics in this look.

Janhvi dazzles in purple Instagram

