Janhvi Kapoor's Jaw-Dropping Pictures In Sarees

Garima Das
These days Janhvi Kapoor has been promoting her upcoming movie 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' donning cricket-inspired outfits. Her latest bling blue saree caught everyone's attention. She was seen wearing a blouse that featured cricket embossed blouse buttons.
The diva looked ethereal in a sheer white floral saree with a sleeveless matching blouse. What stole our attention was the silver cricket ball-themed bag that she carried. She opted for a subtle pink makeup look.
Janhvi looked smouldering hot in this shimmmery ice blue saree. She wore a sexy blouse with it. The actress flaunted her hot body in the stunning saree.
She looked immaculate and heavenly in this pastel-shade saree with a crystalline blouse. The entire ensemble was embellished with pearls and Swarovski diamonds. This kind of look is perfect for summers.
Janhvi turned up the heat with her bold appearance in a purple saree and sleeveless blouse. She posed for some sultry pics in this look.