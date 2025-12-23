Rohit Sharma Quips ‘Vecna, Teri Fielding Set Hai’ In Viral Stranger Things Video Ahead Of VHT 2025-26 - Watch

Rohit Sharma features in a Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 promo while preparing for his return with Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 season

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rohit Sharma's Stranger Things Prep Goes Viral Ahead Of VHT 2025-26
Rohit Sharma’s Stranger Things Prep Goes Viral Ahead Of VHT 2025-26, Says, 'Vecna Teri Fielding Set Hai' - Video Photo: X/ NetflixIndia
  • Rohit Sharam and Neflix come together for special Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Promotional Video

  • The Mumbai opener is set to feature in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Sikkim

  • Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 to be available on December 26 from 6:30 am IST on Netflix

India’s beloved “Hitman”, Rohit Sharma, is grabbing attention off the cricket field as much as on it this week, but for a very different reason. Ahead of the global premiere of Netflix’s Stranger Things 5 Volume 2, Rohit stars in a cheeky promo ahead of the finale, blending his iconic leadership style with Hawkins’ battle against the sinister Vecna.

In the video, he delivers a mock dressing-room pep talk about mindset and opposition, qualities he’s known for on the pitch, while joking about fielding threats “from anywhere” in the Upside Down. The promo has quickly gone viral, delighting fans of both cricket and the hit sci-fi series as its December 26 release approaches.

Rohit Sharma and Stranger Things Collaboration Goes Viral

Rohit’s crossover into pop culture comes at a time when Stranger Things is one of the most anticipated television events of the year, with Volume 2 serving as the final installment of Season 5.

In India, the new episodes will be available on December 26 from 6:30 am IST on Netflix, following their global launch over Christmas weekend. With his effortless charm and “coach-mode” delivery in the promo, Rohit has once again shown he’s equally at ease motivating a Netflix crew as he is leading a batting lineup.

Rohit’s Return to Action: Mumbai’s VHT Campaign vs Sikkim

While fans gear up for the Netflix finale, Rohit is also prepping to make a splash back on home soil in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. He’s been named in the Mumbai squad for the first two group matches, beginning with their clash against Sikkim on December 24 in Jaipur.

This marks a rare domestic one-day appearance for the seasoned opener, aligning with the BCCI’s directive that centrally contracted players take part in this key List-A competition. Though he won’t lead the side, Mumbai have entrusted Shardul Thakur with captaincy responsibilities, his presence at the top of the order adds experience and stability against a developing Sikkim lineup.

Published At:
