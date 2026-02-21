Accused Trailer: Konkona Sen Sharma And Pratibha Ranta’s Marriage Shaken By Allegations

Accused trailer offers a chilling look at a respected surgeon whose life and marriage begin to fracture after sexual misconduct allegations surface.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Accused
Netflix Drops Trailer For Psychological Thriller Accused Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Accused trailer Netflix 2026 unveils tense marital drama.

  • Konkona Sen Sharma plays accused surgeon Dr Geetika.

  • Psychological thriller explores truth, bias and perception.

Accused trailer has finally dropped, and it wastes no time pulling viewers into a storm of doubt and emotional rupture. Backed by Netflix and produced by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and promises a layered psychological thriller that resists easy conclusions.

Accused trailer sets up a tense psychological drama

At the centre is Dr Geetika Sen, played by Konkona Sen Sharma, a celebrated surgeon and gynaecologist whose reputation begins to crumble after allegations of sexual misconduct emerge at her workplace. The trailer keeps its tone restrained. There are no dramatic outbursts, just quiet rooms filled with suspicion, fractured silences and glances that say more than words.

Divya Dutta Explores Marital Injustice In ‘Chiraiya’ Teaser - YouTube
Chiraiya Teaser Released: Divya Dutta Questions Marital Rape In JioHotstar Series

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Marriage under scrutiny in Accused Netflix film

As public judgement intensifies, the strain reaches Geetika’s marriage to Dr Meera, portrayed by Pratibha Ranta. The emotional core of Accused lies here. Meera is caught between trust and doubt, love and self preservation. The film appears less interested in proving innocence or guilt and more focused on how uncertainty corrodes intimacy.

Rather than sensationalise the accusations, Accused sits with discomfort. It explores how quickly perception can reshape reality and how power and bias influence what we choose to believe. By telling the story from the accused’s perspective, the film challenges conventional storytelling in Indian cinema.

Related Content
Related Content
Bobby Deol's Bandar gets release date - Instagram
Bandar Release Date Out: Anurag Kashyap's Film With Bobby Deol To Hit Theatres In May

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Speaking about the project, Kashyap has said she wanted to examine what happens when clarity is denied. Konkona Sen Sharma describes her character as a woman accustomed to control who slowly unravels under scrutiny. Ranta calls Meera fragile and deeply human, navigating a space where certainty no longer exists.

Accused will premiere on February 27, 2026 exclusively on Netflix.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: Kim Garth Sends Dangerous Shafali Varma Back

  2. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: H2H Record, Key Stats, Likely Playing XIs For Today’s Match

  3. Pakistan vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast Today, What Happens If Match Is Abandoned

  4. New Zealand Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Preview: Kiwi Batters Aim To Tame PAK Spinners In Super 8 Opener

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Babar-Shaheen, Santner Available For PAK Vs NZ; Abhishek Trains With Gambhir

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. No Rupture In Alliance, Yet TN Congress Keeps Power-Sharing Demand Alive

  2. Youth Congress Stages Shirtless Protest At AI Summit; BJP Leaders React

  3. Rival AI Chiefs Share Awkward Spotlight Moment at India Summit

  4. AI Impact Summit 2026: Altman Calls For Global AI Regulator

  5. Big Boost To ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’ In Nellore

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Trump’s Iran Gamble: Is Washington Ready to Strike And What Lies Ahead?

  2. Will Justice Fail as Jeffrey Epstein’s Crimes Become Public Spectacle?

  3. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  4. How Language Prepares The Ground For Exploitation

  5. Trump Threatens Iran Over Nuclear Deal As US Deploys Second Carrier to Middle East

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: ESP Strike Again To Take 2–0 Lead Vs Hardik’s IND