Accused Trailer: Konkona Sen Sharma And Pratibha Ranta’s Marriage Shaken By Allegations

Accused trailer Netflix 2026 unveils tense marital drama.
Konkona Sen Sharma plays accused surgeon Dr Geetika.
Psychological thriller explores truth, bias and perception.
Accused trailer has finally dropped, and it wastes no time pulling viewers into a storm of doubt and emotional rupture. Backed by Netflix and produced by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and promises a layered psychological thriller that resists easy conclusions.
Accused trailer sets up a tense psychological drama
At the centre is Dr Geetika Sen, played by Konkona Sen Sharma, a celebrated surgeon and gynaecologist whose reputation begins to crumble after allegations of sexual misconduct emerge at her workplace. The trailer keeps its tone restrained. There are no dramatic outbursts, just quiet rooms filled with suspicion, fractured silences and glances that say more than words.
Marriage under scrutiny in Accused Netflix film
As public judgement intensifies, the strain reaches Geetika’s marriage to Dr Meera, portrayed by Pratibha Ranta. The emotional core of Accused lies here. Meera is caught between trust and doubt, love and self preservation. The film appears less interested in proving innocence or guilt and more focused on how uncertainty corrodes intimacy.
Rather than sensationalise the accusations, Accused sits with discomfort. It explores how quickly perception can reshape reality and how power and bias influence what we choose to believe. By telling the story from the accused’s perspective, the film challenges conventional storytelling in Indian cinema.
Speaking about the project, Kashyap has said she wanted to examine what happens when clarity is denied. Konkona Sen Sharma describes her character as a woman accustomed to control who slowly unravels under scrutiny. Ranta calls Meera fragile and deeply human, navigating a space where certainty no longer exists.
Accused will premiere on February 27, 2026 exclusively on Netflix.