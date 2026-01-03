Duffer Brothers Reveal Stranger Things Spin-Off Will Have 'New Characters, New World, And New Mythology'

The Duffer Brothers are coming up with a spin-off of Stranger Things.
They had confirmed the spin-off project back in 2022.
They hope to provide some answers to the lingering questions related to Henry Creel's memory.
SPOILER ALERT: This story contains spoilers from Stranger Things Season 5 final episode.
The Duffer Brothers closed the curtains of Netflix's popular show Stranger Things after almost 10 years. Stranger Things Season 5's final episode, titled The Rightside Up, premiered on New Year's Eve. The highly anticipated chapter showed Mind Flayer being defeated and Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) being killed by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the Hawkins gang. Eleven apparently died as she sacrificed her life for everyone's well-being. The final chapter showed all the characters moving on in their lives, with Will (Finn Wolfhard) imagining a happy ending for Eleven, where the latter moves to a dreamy place he had imagined with her.
Stranger Things might have come to an end, but there are a few questions that still need to be addressed. Duffer Brothers are coming up with a spin-off.
Duffer Brothers on Stranger Things spin-off
When asked about a spin-off, Matt Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve been pinned down and forced to blow this already, so I might as well tell you. There are lingering questions about the rock and where the rock came from [in Henry’s story in the finale] and the scientist and all of that. Because we had said that there is something in the finale that is going to connect to the spinoff. The spinoff is not about rocks or mining the rocks, but I would say that’s the loose end that’s not tied up that will be tied up."
In the last episode, we see Henry Creel finding a mystery stone in a briefcase, connecting him to the Mind Flayer, turning him evil.
He also added that the spin-off will be "an entirely new mythology" that will "connect and answer some of the lingering questions."
"It’s not specifically about the Mind Flayer or the Upside Down, but hopefully it provides some answers to that at least those lingering questions related to Henry’s memory," he added.
In another interview with Variety, when he was asked when they would start working on it, Matt said, "We’ve been working on it on and off. We’ll take a few days off."
"My favourite part of the show is working on it. It’s not releasing it — that’s just stressful, no matter how it goes when you release it. It’s maybe my least favourite part of the process. I like the creative part. I like making it. So, we’re actually really excited, and it’s very exciting to work with a clean slate: completely new characters, new town, new world, new mythology," he added.
He also confirmed that there will be "no common characters" in the spin-off.