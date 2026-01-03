Duffer Brothers Reveal Stranger Things Spin-Off Will Have 'New Characters, New World, And New Mythology'

Duffer Brothers on Stranger Things spin-off

When asked about a spin-off, Matt Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve been pinned down and forced to blow this already, so I might as well tell you. There are lingering questions about the rock and where the rock came from [in Henry’s story in the finale] and the scientist and all of that. Because we had said that there is something in the finale that is going to connect to the spinoff. The spinoff is not about rocks or mining the rocks, but I would say that’s the loose end that’s not tied up that will be tied up."