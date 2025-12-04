Stranger Things Season 5 Finale Episode Runtime Revealed

The finale episode of Stranger Things Season 5 will be released simultaneously on Netflix and in selected theatres.
Titled The Rightside Up, the episode will have limited fan screenings in more than 500 theatres across the US and Canada beginning December 31 at 5 pm PT and will run through January 1, 2026.
The last episode of the series will stream in India on January 1, 2026, at 5.30 am.
Netflix released one of the highly anticipated shows, Stranger Things Season 5, with the first four episodes—giving critics and fans chills and thrills. Volume 1 was released in the US on November 26. The second part will be out on December 25, followed by the finale episode on December 31.
About Stranger Things 5 finale episode
Stranger Things Season 5 finale episode runtime
The runtime of the most-awaited episode is 2 hours and 5 minutes.
Creators Matt and Ross Duffer told Tudum, “We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted, Bela, and everyone at Netflix for making it happen,” and added, “Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say bitchin’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure.”
Stranger Things Season 5 marks the return of Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Jamie Campbell Bower, Natalia Dyer, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, and Maya Hawke, among others.
Alex Breaux, Jake Connelly, Nell Fisher and Linda Hamilton are the new faces of the final season.