Emily In Paris Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot - All You Need To Know About The Netflix Show

Emily in Paris, Netflix's one of the most loved shows, is back with season 5. The new season of Lily Collins starrer has been shot in different locations, including Rome, Venice, as Emily Cooper is heading to a new city, taking the story beyond Paris. In contrary to the two-part release format used for season four, the upcoming season of the romantic comedy series will drop all ten episodes at once. Here's all you need to know about Emily in Paris Season 5 release date, time, cast, plot and other details before it hits OTT.
Emily in Paris Season 5 release date and time
Emily in Paris Season 5 will have a global premiere on Netflix on December 18, 2025. All episodes will go live at 12 am PT, which means Indian viewers can watch it at 1:30 pm the same day.
Emily in Paris Season 5 episode details
The new season has a total runtime of 275 minutes, with each episode having a runtime between 31 and 38 minutes.
Here are episode titles:
La Dolce Emily
Got To Be Real
Intimissimi Issues
Rome Has Fallen
Bonjour Paris!
The One Where Emily Goes to the Embassy,
Second Chances
Fashion Statement
La Belle Epoque
Veni, Vidi, Venezia
About Emily in Paris Season 5
The official synopsis of Season 5 of Emily in Paris reads: “Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”
Emily in Paris Season 5 cast
Apart from Collins, the returning stars of season 5 include Ashley Park (Mindy), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie). Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michèle Laroque are also part of the cast.