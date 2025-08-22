The first-look pictures of Emily in Paris Season 5 were unveiled recently
Lily Collins returns with her popular character, Emily Cooper
The show will premiere on Netflix this December
Netflix is back with one of its most loved shows: Emily in Paris Season 5. The OTT giant has shared the first-look images from the new season and also announced its release date. In the new season, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) will be heading to a new city.
Sharing the pictures, the streamer wrote, "Benvenuto! The first look images from Emily in Paris are here, and they’re serving up a slice of la dolce vita! Season 5 returns on December 18 (sic)".
About Emily in Paris Season 5
The official synopsis of Season 5 of Emily in Paris reads: “Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.”
Emily in Paris Season 5 cast
Apart from Collins, the returning stars of Season 5 include Ashley Park (Mindy), Lucas Bravo (Gabriel), Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie). Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michèle Laroque are also part of the cast.
Emily in Paris Season 5 release date
The fifth season will premiere on December 18, 2025.
The show has been written, created, and executive-produced by Darren Star. Collins has also served as the producer apart from acting in it. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media, with Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Stephen Brown, Alison Brown, Robin Schiff, Grant Sloss, and Joe Murphy serving as executive producers.
After seeing the first-look images from the upcoming season, we cannot wait to know what the makers have in store for the fans.