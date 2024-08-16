Visit Locations Where Emily In Paris Was Shot

Outlook International Desk
Claude Monet's house in Giverny offers a picturesque day trip from Paris, featuring vibrant rooms and the iconic half-moon bridge from Monet’s "Water Lilies" painting. Explore the arbour and flower beds for a true Monet experience.
Bouillon Chartier is a historic Parisian dining spot known for its beautiful, affordable meals in a charming, old-world setting. These traditional eateries offer classic Parisian ambiance and a glimpse into the city's culinary history.
The Club Boxing Temple Noble Art features a uniquely chic boxing gym with stunning design elements. Its sophisticated ambiance and stylish interior reflect Paris's flair for combining elegance with everyday activities.
Le Bar Josephine at the Hotel Lutetia is renowned for its Kir Royale cocktail and elegant setting. This historic bar features high ceilings and restored frescoes, offering a classic Parisian experience in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés area.
La Grande Épicerie de Paris, akin to a French Harrods, boasts an extensive selection of fresh produce, wines, cheeses, and gourmet items. Its numerous kiosks offer a variety of high-end foods, including 27 types of truffles.
Hotel Plaza Athénée is a staple in "Emily in Paris," known for its luxurious ambiance and excellent club sandwiches. It provides a prime spot for people-watching and enjoying a quintessentially Parisian experience without excessive cost.
Galerie-Musée Baccarat, housed in a historic mansion, combines a museum and store with a stunning ballroom and café. It offers a tranquil escape in Paris, showcasing exquisite Baccarat crystal in a serene, beautiful setting.