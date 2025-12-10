Akhanda 2 New Release Date Announced: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer To Hit Theatres On This Date

Akhanda 2 has locked a new release date.
Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer will hit the screens one week after its delay.
The film was reportedly postponed due to a legal battle.
Akhanda 2 release date update: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam was supposed to hit the screens on December 5, but got postponed hours before its release. Makers issued a statement saying that the film was delayed due to "unavoidable circumstances." Now, they have confirmed a new release date for Akhanda 2. The action adventure drama has locked the new release date a week after it got postponed.
Akhanda 2 new release date
Akhanda 2 will release worldwide on December 12, with paid premieres on December 11.
On Tuesday night, 14 Reels Plus, the makers of the film, announced the new date on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.
Sharing a new poster of the film, they wrote, "All set for the Divine Destruction at the box office Feel the MASSive power of #Akhanda2 in theatres from 𝐃𝐄𝐂𝐄𝐌𝐁𝐄𝐑 𝟏𝟐 with grand premieres on December 11th BOOKINGS OPEN SOON! (sic)"
Why was Akhanda 2 postponed?
Nandamuri Balakrishna's film got delayed due to a legal dispute involving Eros International Media Limited and 14 Reels Entertainment Private Limited, which led the Madras High Court to put a stay on the film's release. The dispute was against 14 Reels Entertainment Private Limited, of nearly Rs 28 crore. As per reports, the matter has been resolved, clearing the road for Akhanda 2's smooth release.
Watch Akhanda 2 trailer.
Akhanda 2, the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, is directed by Boyapati Sreenu. It also stars Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra and Kabir Duhan Singh in significant roles.