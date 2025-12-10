Akhanda 2 New Release Date Announced: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer To Hit Theatres On This Date

Akhanda 2 release date update: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam was supposed to hit the screens on December 5, but got postponed hours before its release. Makers issued a statement saying that the film was delayed due to "unavoidable circumstances." Now, they have confirmed a new release date for Akhanda 2. The action adventure drama has locked the new release date a week after it got postponed.