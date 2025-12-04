Akhanda 2 Box Office Prediction: Here’s How Much Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Is Expected To Earn On Day 1

Nandamuri Balakrishna on Akhanda 2

Addressing the audience at a Chennai event on Wednesday, Balakrishna clarified that Akhanda 2 is not a typical sequel. "This is not a sequel; this is a creation that talks about Hindu dharma and culture. A victory for our race and culture. This film is an opportunity for this generation to learn about our traditions and Sanatana Dharma. We have shown the power of Sanatana Dharma in this film. We must fight for dharma," said the 65-year-old actor.