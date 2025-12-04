Akhanda 2 Box Office Prediction: Here’s How Much Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Is Expected To Earn On Day 1

Akhanda 2 box office prediction: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film, directed by Boyapati Sreenu, is expected to register solid numbers on Day 1.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Akhanda 2 box office prediction
Akhanda 2 box office prediction for Day 1 Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2: Thaandavam will hit the screens on December 5.

  • The advance booking sales for Akhanda 2 has gained momentum.

  • Find out how much the film might open to on Day 1.

Akhanda 2 box office prediction: Nandamuri Balakrishna aka Balayya's highly anticipated film, Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, directed by Boyapati Sreenu, is set for a worldwide release on December 5, with high expectations. The action-adventure film is the sequel to the superhit 2021 film. As per trade experts, Akhanda 2 is expected to have a strong opening at the box office. It is locking horns with Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. While the pre-ticket sales for Dhurandhar has slowed down, the advance booking sales for Akhanda 2 has gained momentum.

Akhanda 2 box office prediction for day 1

According to makers, Akhanda 2 has crossed $400K in North America premieres pre-sales. There will be special premiere shows on December 4 ahead of its theatrical release on Friday (December 5).

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala told News 9 that the film will open at about Rs 15 crore in the Telugu states and will make an overall collection of about Rs 20 crore.

The first instalment took a massive opening at Rs 21.20 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Reportedly, made on a budget of Rs 50 crore, the Telugu drama made a lifetime collection of Rs 89 crore in India and Rs 117 crore worldwide.

Nandamuri Balakrishna on Akhanda 2

Addressing the audience at a Chennai event on Wednesday, Balakrishna clarified that Akhanda 2 is not a typical sequel. "This is not a sequel; this is a creation that talks about Hindu dharma and culture. A victory for our race and culture. This film is an opportunity for this generation to learn about our traditions and Sanatana Dharma. We have shown the power of Sanatana Dharma in this film. We must fight for dharma," said the 65-year-old actor.

The film is produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta under their banner 14 Reels Plus and is presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri. It also stars Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, and Kabir Duhan Singh in significant roles.

Akhanda 2 marks Balakrishna's fourth film with Sreenu.

