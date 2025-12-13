Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Surpasses Opening Day Haul Of First Part

Akhanda 2 made a strong debut at the box office, collecting over Rs 22 crore on its first day.
With paid previews, it has crossed the Rs 30 crore mark in India.
Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer lags behind Veera Simha Reddy.
Akhanda 2 box office collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster, finally arrived in cinemas on December 12. The film was supposed to be released on December 5, but was postponed due to a legal dispute. Boyapati Sreenu's film had a strong start at the box office, earning over Rs 30 crore with paid previews.
Akhanda 2 box office collection Day 1
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 22.53 crore on its opening day. With paid previews held on Thursday evening, it collected an additional Rs 8 crore, taking Akhanda 2's total net collection in India to Rs 30.53 crore.
The Telugu version of Nandamuri Balakrishna's film earned Rs 21.95 crore. Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam versions contributed Rs 43 lakh, Rs 11 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.
Released in almost 2,000 shows, Akhanda 2 had an overall occupancy of 56.93% in Telugu. Morning shows recorded a 47.24% occupancy rate, and dropped to 46.18% in the afternoon, increased to 60% in the evening, and witnessed a further rise of 74.3% in night shows.
City-wise, Hyderabad topped the chart with an occupancy of 61.25% for 751 shows, followed by Bengaluru at 48.25% occupancy for 385 shows.
Akhanda 2 has surpassed the day 1 collection of Akhanda by a small margin. The 2021 film earned Rs 21.20 crore net in India on its first day. It has also outperformed Bhagavanth Kesari (Rs 14.36 crore). The action-adventure drama is behind Balakrishna’s previous release Daaku Maharaj, which earned Rs 25.35 crore on day 1, and also lags behind Veera Simha Reddy, which collected Rs 33.6 crore.
The film also stars Samyuktha Menon, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra and Kabir Duhan Singh in significant roles.