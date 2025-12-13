Akhanda 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Surpasses Opening Day Haul Of First Part

Akhanda 2 has surpassed the day 1 collection of Akhanda by a small margin. The 2021 film earned Rs 21.20 crore net in India on its first day. It has also outperformed Bhagavanth Kesari (Rs 14.36 crore). The action-adventure drama is behind Balakrishna’s previous release Daaku Maharaj, which earned Rs 25.35 crore on day 1, and also lags behind Veera Simha Reddy, which collected Rs 33.6 crore.