Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh Starrer Overtakes Hrithik Roshan's War 2; Next Stop - Rs 250 Crore

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh starrer is unstoppable at the box office. It will soon cross the Rs 250 crore mark.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Dhurandhar box office collection day 8
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar beats Hrithik Roshan's War 2 Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, is unstoppable at the box office.

  • It has beaten Hrithik Roshan's War 2's lifetime haul in India.

  • Aditya Dhar's film has earned over Rs 239 crore in eight days.

Dhurandhar box office collection: It is very rare for a Hindi or any regional film to consistently earn above Rs 20 crore every single day after its release. But Ranveer Singh's film is in rampage mode at the Indian and worldwide box office despite being at the centre of controversy. After a strong Rs 28 crore opening, Dhurandhar saw an impressive earning in its first weekend. Though the collections slowed down on its first Monday, it continued to earn over Rs 20 crore and till its first week, the collections remained steady. The film registered a solid jump on day 8 and earned almost Rs 240 crore net at the Indian box office.

A still from Dhurandhar (2025) - YouTube
Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Dhurandhar box office collection day 8

According to Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 32 crore on day 8, taking the total box office collection to Rs 239.25 crore net at the domestic market.

Dhurandhar will easily cross Ranveer's previous release Simmba, which earned Rs 240 crore net in the country. It will also overtake the lifetime haul (India) of Singham Again (Rs 247 crore) and Padmaavat (Rs 302 crore).

Now, we will have to wait and see if Dhurandhar will be able to surpass Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, which is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, collecting Rs 603.4 crore net in India, followed by Chhaava, with a Rs 601 crore haul.

Dhurandhar has already beaten Hrithik Roshan's War 2's lifetime net collection in India. The latter reportedly earned around Rs 236-237 crore net in India.

Film Critics Guild condemns attacks on critics for their Dhurandhar review - X
Film Critics Guild Strongly Condemns 'Targeted Attacks And Harassment' Faced By Critics For Dhurandhar Review

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also starred Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, among others in significant roles.

Published At:
