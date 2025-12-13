Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh Starrer Overtakes Hrithik Roshan's War 2; Next Stop - Rs 250 Crore

Dhurandhar box office collection: It is very rare for a Hindi or any regional film to consistently earn above Rs 20 crore every single day after its release. But Ranveer Singh's film is in rampage mode at the Indian and worldwide box office despite being at the centre of controversy. After a strong Rs 28 crore opening, Dhurandhar saw an impressive earning in its first weekend. Though the collections slowed down on its first Monday, it continued to earn over Rs 20 crore and till its first week, the collections remained steady. The film registered a solid jump on day 8 and earned almost Rs 240 crore net at the Indian box office.