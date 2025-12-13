Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 8: Ranveer Singh Starrer Overtakes Hrithik Roshan's War 2; Next Stop - Rs 250 Crore

Dhurandhar, which was released on December 5, is unstoppable at the box office.
It has beaten Hrithik Roshan's War 2's lifetime haul in India.
Aditya Dhar's film has earned over Rs 239 crore in eight days.
Dhurandhar box office collection: It is very rare for a Hindi or any regional film to consistently earn above Rs 20 crore every single day after its release. But Ranveer Singh's film is in rampage mode at the Indian and worldwide box office despite being at the centre of controversy. After a strong Rs 28 crore opening, Dhurandhar saw an impressive earning in its first weekend. Though the collections slowed down on its first Monday, it continued to earn over Rs 20 crore and till its first week, the collections remained steady. The film registered a solid jump on day 8 and earned almost Rs 240 crore net at the Indian box office.
Dhurandhar box office collection day 8
According to Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 32 crore on day 8, taking the total box office collection to Rs 239.25 crore net at the domestic market.
Dhurandhar will easily cross Ranveer's previous release Simmba, which earned Rs 240 crore net in the country. It will also overtake the lifetime haul (India) of Singham Again (Rs 247 crore) and Padmaavat (Rs 302 crore).
Now, we will have to wait and see if Dhurandhar will be able to surpass Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, which is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, collecting Rs 603.4 crore net in India, followed by Chhaava, with a Rs 601 crore haul.
Dhurandhar has already beaten Hrithik Roshan's War 2's lifetime net collection in India. The latter reportedly earned around Rs 236-237 crore net in India.
Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also starred Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, among others in significant roles.