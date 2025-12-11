Film Critics Guild Strongly Condemns Targeted Attacks And Harassment Faced By Film Critics For Dhurandhar Review

FCG expresses concern about reviewers' safety and well-being

"No professional should be subjected to personal vilification simply for doing their job. We urge the public, the industry, and all stakeholders to recognise that liking or disliking a film is your right but expecting critics to fall in line is not. This moment demands collective reflection. At stake is more than a single film. The integrity of cultural discourse depends on the ability of critics to speak freely and without fear. We call for restraint, respect, and a commitment to the principles that allow art, debate, and criticism to coexist (sic)," the guild wrote further.