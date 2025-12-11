Film Critics Guild Strongly Condemns Targeted Attacks And Harassment Faced By Film Critics For Dhurandhar Review

The Film Critics Guild, in a statement, has condemned the attacks on the movie critics for their reviews of Dhurandhar.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar
Film Critics Guild condemns attacks on critics for their Dhurandhar review Photo: X
  • The Film Critics Guild has strongly condemned the targeted attacks, harassment, and hate directed toward film critics for their reviews of Dhurandhar.

  • The guild, in a statement, wrote that there have been "direct threats and vicious online campaigns aimed at silencing the perspectives" of critics for expressing their professional views on the film.

  • FCG also expressed concern about reviewers' safety and well-being.

Dhurandhar, written and directed by Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) director Aditya Dhar, has captivated critics and audiences alike and has emerged as a box-office success. However, a section of netizens and critics have called out the violence and gore in Ranveer Singh starrer. Some film critics are facing severe online harassment, abuse and threats after giving unfavourable reviews to Dhurandhar. Senior film critic Anupama Chopra's Dhurandhar review sparked a major debate. It grabbed everyone's attention, including veteran actor Paresh Rawal, who slammed her on X (formerly Twitter). Later, she took it down from YouTube after facing severe backlash on social media.

Now, the Film Critics Guild has condemned the attacks on movie critics in a strong statement on social media.

A still from Dhurandhar (2025) - YouTube
Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Film Critics Guild condemns attacks on critics for Dhurandhar review

The statement from FCG read, "The Film Critics Guild (FCG) strongly condemns the targeted attacks, harassment, and hate directed toward film critics for their reviews of Dhurandhar. What began as disagreement has rapidly devolved into coordinated abuse, personal attacks on individual critics, and organised attempts to discredit their professional integrity. In recent days, several of our members have faced intimidation, including direct threats and vicious online campaigns aimed at silencing their perspectives, simply for expressing their professional assessment of a film. More concerningly, there have been attempts to tamper with existing reviews, influence editorial positions, and persuade publications to alter or dilute their stance (sic)."

The guild said that such interference "strikes at the core of independent film criticism and undermines the editorial autonomy that a functioning cultural ecosystem relies upon" and sets a "dangerous precedent."

"Claims that professional film critics have a bias or a political axe to grind are unsubstantiated and malicious. Film critics cannot be intimidated for doing their jobs, just as criticism cannot and should not be reduced to a one-line social media reaction or expected to align with promotional narratives," the guild stated.

FCG expresses concern about reviewers' safety and well-being

"No professional should be subjected to personal vilification simply for doing their job. We urge the public, the industry, and all stakeholders to recognise that liking or disliking a film is your right but expecting critics to fall in line is not. This moment demands collective reflection. At stake is more than a single film. The integrity of cultural discourse depends on the ability of critics to speak freely and without fear. We call for restraint, respect, and a commitment to the principles that allow art, debate, and criticism to coexist (sic)," the guild wrote further.

Hrithik Roshan reviews Dhurandhar - Left pic - Instagram/Right pic - X
Hrithik Roshan Praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, But 'Disagrees With The Politics'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Despite the polarising reviews, Dhurandhar has reportedly crossed the Rs 180 crore mark in India.

Published At:
