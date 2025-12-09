NBA 2025: Collin Gillespie And Mark Williams Lead Phoenix Suns To Victory Over Minnesota Timberwolves
The Phoenix Suns secured a hard-fought 108-105 road victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, snapping the Wolves' five-game winning streak. Despite missing key players, the Suns were led by Mark Williams with 22 points and Collin Gillespie's 19 points. The Suns contained a late surge by the Timberwolves, who were powered by a spectacular 40-point performance from Anthony Edwards. The game also saw Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert ejected in the third quarter for a flagrant foul. The win gives Phoenix a crucial boost as they head into the NBA Cup Quarterfinals.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE