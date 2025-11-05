Nobody Wants This Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix; Kristen Bell, Adam Brody’s Series To Release In 2026

Netflix’s romantic comedy series, Nobody Wants This, is set to return with its much-anticipated third season in 2026, bringing back Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. The streamer has officially renewed it for the new season, and fans can again witness Joanne and Noah’s love story. The renewal news came 12 days after the release of the second season on October 23. The release date of Nobody Wants This season 3 is yet to be confirmed.