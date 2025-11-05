Nobody Wants This Renewed For Season 3 By Netflix; Kristen Bell, Adam Brody’s Series To Release In 2026

Nobody Wants This is officially returning for a third season, which will continue the love story of Joanne and Noah
The renewal news came 12 days after the release of the second season on October 23
The show stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in the lead roles
Netflix’s romantic comedy series, Nobody Wants This, is set to return with its much-anticipated third season in 2026, bringing back Kristen Bell and Adam Brody. The streamer has officially renewed it for the new season, and fans can again witness Joanne and Noah’s love story. The renewal news came 12 days after the release of the second season on October 23. The release date of Nobody Wants This season 3 is yet to be confirmed.
Nobody Wants This season 3 confirmed
“I couldn’t be more excited to head into a third season of this show,” creator Erin Foster told Netflix. “It is a privilege to be able to write about my favourite couple on a scale like this. As long as it doesn’t take too much time away from me watching reality TV at night, I'll do it for as long as they want me to!”
“We are so grateful to Netflix and 20th for giving us another season of Nobody Wants This,” showrunners Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan told the streamer.
“This job is criminally fun. Working with the uniquely gifted Erin Foster, this unbelievable cast of talented, hilarious pros, amazing writers, and incredible crew has been a truly great experience.”
About Nobody Wants This
The rom-com follows an agnostic sex podcaster Joanne, and a kindhearted rabbi and how they fall for each other despite different personalities and ideologies.
In the season finale, Joanne finally decided to convert to Judaism. “Noah cannot be with Joanne unless she converts but doesn’t want her to do it for him. Joanne doesn’t want to change for a guy but wants to be with Noah,” Bell told Tudum. “So there’s an incredible amount of friction.”
The Emmy–nominated series also stars Justine Lupe as Joanne’s sister, Morgan, Timothy Simons as Noah’s brother, Sasha, and Jackie Tohn as Noah’s sister-in-law, Esther.