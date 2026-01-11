Parvathy Thiruvothu Recalls Childhood Harassment, Says Such Experiences Shape Women Early

Parvathy Thiruvothu reflects on childhood harassment and how it shapes women’s relationship with public spaces.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Actor recalls childhood experiences of public harassment.

  • Speaks on lasting physical and emotional impact.

  • Highlights everyday safety fears women grow up with.

  • Continues advocacy through films and public conversations.

National Award-winning actor Parvathy Thiruvothu recently spoke with rare candour about disturbing incidents from her childhood, recalling how early encounters with harassment shaped her understanding of safety in public spaces. Appearing on an episode of The Male Feminist, the actor described how such experiences begin far earlier than society often acknowledges.

Parvathy Thiruvothu on childhood harassment

Speaking on The Male Feminist, Parvathy shared, “We are born, and then we are assaulted,” underlining how routine harassment often goes unnoticed or dismissed. She went on to recount a particularly unsettling memory involving a stranger. “Auto mein ghus rahe ho, pinch kar diya… kisi ne chest pe maar ke chala gaya,” she recalled, describing how the incident caused pain and confusion at a very young age.

Parvathy Thiruvothu to spearhead her next with Don Palathara, co-starring acclaimed filmmaker-actor Dileesh Pothan - Instagram/Parvathy Thiruvothu
Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

She explained that these were not isolated moments but part of a pattern many girls are forced to navigate. Speaking about her upbringing, she shared how her mother would instruct her on how to walk on the streets. “Don’t window shop. Look at men’s hands,” she said, adding, “Imagine a situation when a mother has to teach this to her child.”

The Bangalore Days actor also spoke about repeated incidents of public indecent exposure. “The number of times I have turned around and seen a guy with his mundu up… I had no idea what was happening then,” she said, noting that it was only later she understood how deeply such experiences affected her body and sense of safety.

Outlook cover: Lest We Forget - null
Lest We Forget: Sexual Violence That Jolted The Nation's Consciousness

BY Outlook News Desk

Parvathy Thiruvothu: Work and upcoming projects

Known for socially conscious performances in films like Charlie, Maryan, and Qarib Qarib Single, Parvathy has consistently used her platform to address gender and safety issues. She will next appear in The Storm, a high-stakes Mumbai-set thriller series produced by Hrithik Roshan's HRX Films and directed by Ajitpal Singh, streaming on Prime Video.

×

