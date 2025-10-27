Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

Parvathy Thiruvothu, Don Palathara and Dileesh Pothan have teamed up for their upcoming project
The project marks Thiruvothu’s first collaboration with both Palathara and Pothan
Details about the upcoming film are still under wraps
Ator Parvathy Thiruvothu, known for her stellar performances in Bangalore Days (2014), Ennu Ninte Moideen (2015), Take Off (2017), Uyare (2019), Virus (2019) and Ullozhukku (2024), among others, is set to headline Don Palathara‘s next project, where she will star opposite acclaimed filmmaker-actor Dileesh Pothan.
The National award-winning actress has confirmed the same on social media. On Monday, Thiruvothu took to her Instagram handle and shared a post with a caption that read: "Stepping into a world created by @don.palathara with none other than my favourite @dileeshpothan !! #rollingsoon Can’t wait! (sic)".
The yet-to-be-titled film is Parvathy's maiden collaboration with both Palathara and Pothan. Palathara is known for some of his acclaimed films like Shavam, 1956, Central Travancore, Vith, Family, Joyful Mystery and others. Pothan is also one of the most talented forces of the Malayalam film industry. His directorial debut Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016) won the best feature film at the National Film Awards, and so did his 2017 film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. As an actor, Pothan appeared in more than 60 films.
Details regarding the plot are still under wraps, but the film is touted to be an emotionally powerful drama and will be filmed across the southern Indian state of Kerala.
According to Variety, Parvathy said, "Don Palathara’s movies hold up a mirror to how we live and love, often without judgment or noise", and to step into that kind of world as an actor is "very liberating" for her.
She said Palathara's films have "powerfully meditative quality." "He invites us to actively engage in reflecting on how we live. As an actor, I find that kind of space exhilarating because it demands that you unlearn performance and simply be," and also called it "incredibly challenging."
Working with Palathara has been on the wishlist of the Qarib Qarib Singlle actress for a while, and she is thrilled that the project came her way. On sharing the screen with Dileesh, she said that she has admired his "creative sensitivity" for years, and working with him feels like an "opportunity to be a student again."
Apart from this, Thiruvothu also has Storm, for Hrithik Roshan’s debut production for Prime Video. The thriller series is created and directed by Ajitpal Singh and is produced by Roshan’s HRX Films.