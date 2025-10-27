Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

The yet-to-be-titled film is Parvathy's maiden collaboration with both Palathara and Pothan. Palathara is known for some of his acclaimed films like Shavam, 1956, Central Travancore, Vith, Family, Joyful Mystery and others. Pothan is also one of the most talented forces of the Malayalam film industry. His directorial debut Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016) won the best feature film at the National Film Awards, and so did his 2017 film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. As an actor, Pothan appeared in more than 60 films.