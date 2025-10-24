Idli Kadai OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer Tamil Drama

Idli Kadai will soon make its OTT debut
Headlined and directed by Dhanush, the film opened to positive reviews upon its theatrical release
The film also stars Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, and Sathyaraj, among others, in key roles
Idli Kadai OTT release update: Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer Tamil comedy drama is all set to have its digital debut in less than a month of its theatrical release. Idli Kadai will release on OTT next week. The film received praise from audiences and critics upon its theatrical release on October 1, 2025. Here's when and where to watch Idli Kadai on OTT.
When and where to watch Idli Kadai online
Idli Kadai will start streaming on OTT giant Netflix next week on Wednesday (October 29). The streamer shared an announcement video with the caption, "Get ready to have a blockbuster breakfast with Idli Kadai ♨️🔥Watch Idli Kadai on Netflix, out 29 October in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam (sic)".
Have a look at the post here.
About Idli Kadai
Idli Kadai's story revolves around a young man, Murugan (Dhanush), who leaves his family's traditional idli business to pursue a job in a high-end hotel run by Arun Vijay and his father, Sathyaraj. After facing a setback, Murugan returns to his roots to run the family business.
Apart from acting, Dhanush has also directed and written the screenplay of the film. He has also co-produced it under Wunderbar Films, in association with Dawn Pictures.
The film also stars Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran, and Geetha Kailasam, among others, in key roles.
Idli Kadai box office
After a 22-day box office run, Idli Kadai earned Rs 50.31 crore net in India, according to a report in Sacnilk. It was Dhanush's second film of the year after Kuberaa, which made a net collection of around Rs 90.78 crore in its lifetime haul.