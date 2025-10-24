Idli Kadai OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Dhanush-Nithya Menen Starrer Tamil Drama

Idli Kadai OTT release update: Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer Tamil comedy drama is all set to have its digital debut in less than a month of its theatrical release. Idli Kadai will release on OTT next week. The film received praise from audiences and critics upon its theatrical release on October 1, 2025. Here's when and where to watch Idli Kadai on OTT.