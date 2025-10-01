Dhanush-Nithya Menen starrer Idli Kadai released in theatres on October 1
The Tamil drama has opened to positive reviews on X
Audience has called it a heartwarming tale with best writing and performances
After Pa Paandi (2017), Raayan (2024) and Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (2025), Dhanush has donned the director's hat yet again with Idli Kadai. Apart from direction, the actor has also written the screenplay of the film and headlined it, alongside Nithya Menen, Sathyaraj, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Rajkiran, and Geetha Kailasam, among others. The Tamil-language family drama is co-produced by Dhanush under Wunderbar Films, in association with Dawn Pictures.
Idli Kadai hit the screens on October 1, on the ninth day of Navratri. Fans of Dhanush flocked to theatres to watch the first day first show of the film. The early reviews of Idli Kadai by netizens are out on X (formerly known as Twitter). Audiences have given positive reviews to Dhanush starrer, calling it a heartwarming film with best in both writing and performances. Have a look at Idli Kadai netizens review here.
One X user wrote, "A heartwarming film from Director Dhanush, the best since Pa Paandi. Simple writing with effective staging and narration, backed by a stellar cast, music, and production. Some parts may feel outdated or even a bit cringy, but it hardly matters, the subject and message are powerful enough to make a big impact at the box office as it speaks to heart. A good watch."
While some felt that the first half was slow, but praised the action packed second half. The chemistry between Dhanush and Nithya Menen is also loved by the audience.
Idli Kadai X review
About Idli Kadai
The story of Idli Kadai revolves around a young man Murugan, who leaves his family's traditional idli business and works in an upscale hotel run by Arun Vijay and his father Sathyaraj. After facing betrayal, Murugan returns to his roots, his family to carry forward the legacy of their family business. The film is about family bonds, and traditional values and it has deeply connected with the audience because of the relatable theme.