South Films Releasing In Theatres This Week: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 To Dhanush’s Idli Kadai

South Indian movie releases this week: Here's the complete list of upcoming South movies to watch in theatres this week.

Garima Das
Updated on:
South films releasing in theatres this week
Kantara Chapter 1 to Idli Kadai- South films releasing in theatres this week Photo: IMDb
Summary
Summary of this article

  • From Kantara Chapter 1 to Idli Kadai, this week is filled with interesting South Indian releases

  • Rishab Shetty and Dhanush's films are the big films of this week

  • Here's the list of the South films releasing in theatres this week

This week is filled with exciting releases across South Indian languages. From mythological to horror and crime thriller, South Indian cinema is delivering a plethora of stories this week in theatres. Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. The Kannada-language film will be released in theatres this week in multiple languages. It is expected to have a thunderous opening. Also, there is Dhanush and Nithya Menen-starrer family drama Idli Kadai hitting the screens this Wednesday. Have a look at the list of upcoming South movies this week

5 South films to watch in theatres this week

Kantara Chapter 1 - October 2

Headlined, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The story will deep dive into the origins of the mythological tradition, the ritual of Bhuta Kola in pre-colonial Karnataka, and the ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.

Produced by Hombale Films, the pan-Indian film will release worldwide in 2D and IMAX formats, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. 

Idli Kadai - October 1

Starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen, Idli Kadai revolves around the story of Murugan, a young man who works at a popular restaurant chain abroad. Despite being successful in his job, Murugan returns to his roots to save his family's traditional idli shop.

Directed by Dhanush, the Tamil-language family drama also stars Vijay, Rajkiran, Sathyaraj, R. Parthiban, Shalini Pandey, Samuthirakani, and Geetha Kailasam.

Erra Cheera - October 1

The Telugu-language horror thriller is re-releasing in theatres. It is about the lives of a newly married couple, Dasu and Avanthika. After their wedding, Avanthika murders Dasu’s grandmother for the property and later becomes an evil spirit and seeks her dead mother.

Directed by Suman Babu, the film stars Srikanth, Ajay, Kamal Kamaraju, Suman Babu, Karunya Chowdary, Sanjana Shetty, Bhanu Shree, and Ali.

Maria - October 3

The Tamil-language drama stars Saishri Prabhakaran, Pavel Navageethan, Sidhu Kumaresan, Vignesh Ravi, and Sudha Pushpa. The thriller has been directed by Hari K. Sudhan. The story revolves around the life of a nun who develops personal desires and leaves the monastery. She gets into a satanic cult after she leaves her religious life.

The film is about liberation and self-acceptance.

Mutton Soup - October 2

Directed by Ramachandra Vattikuti, the Telugu suspense crime thriller stars Raman Reddy Korivi, Varsha Vishwanath, Gemini Suresh, Sanapala Ramakrishna, Govindraj Neerudi, and Kiran Medasani

It follows the story of Sriram, who is from a wealthy family. He faces several challenges in his married life, but a life-altering incident changes their relationship forever.

So, which South films are you going to watch this week?

Published At:
