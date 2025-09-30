South Films Releasing In Theatres This Week: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 To Dhanush’s Idli Kadai

This week is filled with exciting releases across South Indian languages. From mythological to horror and crime thriller, South Indian cinema is delivering a plethora of stories this week in theatres. Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. The Kannada-language film will be released in theatres this week in multiple languages. It is expected to have a thunderous opening. Also, there is Dhanush and Nithya Menen-starrer family drama Idli Kadai hitting the screens this Wednesday. Have a look at the list of upcoming South movies this week