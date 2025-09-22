Dulquer Salmaan has made it clear that Lokah will not arrive on OTT anytime soon
Kalyani Priyadarshan-led superhero film has crossed Rs 130 crore mark in India
It hit the theatres on August 28
Actor Dulquer Salmaan-backed Malayalam superhero drama Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which released in theatres on August 18, is minting moolah at the box office. It has already crossed the Rs 130 crore mark at the Indian box office. There have been reports that Lokah will release on OTT soon. Dulquer has refuted the rumours, saying that it will not make its digital debut anytime soon.
Is Lokah releasing on OTT soon?
Reacting to Lokah's OTT release claims, Dulquer Salmaan on Sunday wrote on X, "Lokah isn't coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements! #Lokah #WhatstheHurry (sic)".
Lokah box office
Headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film completed 25th day of its release on September 21, and collected Rs 137.75 crore in India and crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide, according to Sacnilk.
Earlier, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Dulquer opened up about the film receiving such an overwhelming response. "I was seeing responses from everywhere. It’s proof that audiences today are open to different languages and fresh storytelling. People watched it on day one, reviewed it, made reels – it was surreal," he said.
He added, "We were all stunned. It just blew up overnight. Suddenly, the question wasn’t ‘will it work?’ but ‘what do we do next?’"
The actor also said that the "unexpected reception has led to discussions about the franchise's future prospects."
It was produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and directed by Dominic Arun. Apart from Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lokah also starred Naslen, Sandy, Mammootty, and Tovino Thomas.