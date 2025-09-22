Actor Dulquer Salmaan-backed Malayalam superhero drama Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which released in theatres on August 18, is minting moolah at the box office. It has already crossed the Rs 130 crore mark at the Indian box office. There have been reports that Lokah will release on OTT soon. Dulquer has refuted the rumours, saying that it will not make its digital debut anytime soon.