Dulquer Salmaan Reacts To 'Fake News' Of Lokah OTT Release: Not Anytime Soon

Dulquer Salmaan has refuted the rumours of Lokah releasing on OTT soon. It released in theatres on August 28.

Dulquer Salmaan on Lokah OTT release
Dulquer Salmaan reacts to Lokah OTT release Photo: Instagram/X
  • Dulquer Salmaan has made it clear that Lokah will not arrive on OTT anytime soon

  • Kalyani Priyadarshan-led superhero film has crossed Rs 130 crore mark in India

  • It hit the theatres on August 28

Actor Dulquer Salmaan-backed Malayalam superhero drama Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which released in theatres on August 18, is minting moolah at the box office. It has already crossed the Rs 130 crore mark at the Indian box office. There have been reports that Lokah will release on OTT soon. Dulquer has refuted the rumours, saying that it will not make its digital debut anytime soon.

Is Lokah releasing on OTT soon?

Reacting to Lokah's OTT release claims, Dulquer Salmaan on Sunday wrote on X, "Lokah isn't coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements! #Lokah #WhatstheHurry (sic)".

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra (2025) - Illustration
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Review | A Masterclass In Worldbuilding & Franchise-Debuts

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Lokah box office

Headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film completed 25th day of its release on September 21, and collected Rs 137.75 crore in India and crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

It has made history as the all-time highest-grossing Malayalam film.

Earlier, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Dulquer opened up about the film receiving such an overwhelming response. "I was seeing responses from everywhere. It’s proof that audiences today are open to different languages and fresh storytelling. People watched it on day one, reviewed it, made reels – it was surreal," he said.

He added, "We were all stunned. It just blew up overnight. Suddenly, the question wasn’t ‘will it work?’ but ‘what do we do next?’"

The actor also said that the "unexpected reception has led to discussions about the franchise's future prospects."

(L-R) Bhavesh Joshi (2018), Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra (2025), Minnal Murali (2021) - Illustration
Mapping Indian Superheroes And The Decades It Took To Arrive At Lokah’s Chandra

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

It was produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and directed by Dominic Arun. Apart from Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lokah also starred Naslen, Sandy, Mammootty, and Tovino Thomas.

