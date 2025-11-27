Medical College Bribery Sparks ED Multi-State Raids

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday carried out coordinated searches across ten states in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to alleged bribery in granting academic sanctions to certain medical colleges, officials said.
At least 15 locations are being covered in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. These include seven premises of medical colleges and several private individuals, the officials added. Reported PTI.
The action is being undertaken under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to ED sources.
The money laundering case arises from a June FIR filed by the CBI, in which it was alleged that bribes were paid to government officials, including members of the National Medical Commission (NMC). This was purportedly done to access confidential information related to inspections of medical colleges.
According to PTI, the CBI alleged that this information was then shared with key managerial personnel of the medical colleges and intermediaries. ED officials said this allegedly allowed the colleges to manipulate inspection parameters and secure approvals to run academic courses.
“The case pertains to undisclosed bribery paid in connection with academic sanctions to certain medical colleges,” an ED official told PTI, emphasising that the investigation remains ongoing.
(With inputs from PTI)