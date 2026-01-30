SS Rajamouli's Varanasi With Mahesh Babu Locks Release Date For April 2027? Here's What We Know

Viral hoardings in Varanasi city hint at SS Rajamouli's upcoming film with Mahesh Babu will hit the theatres in April 2027.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Varanasi release date
Mahesh Babu's film Varanasi with SS Rajamouli to release in April 2027 Photo: X/SS Rajamouli
Summary
Summary of this article

  • According to hoardings across Varanasi city, the makers are planning to release Varanasi on April 7, 2027. 

  • Varanasi is a debut collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.

  • The magnum opus also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in significant roles.

SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film Varanasi, headlined by Mahesh Babu, is one of the major international releases of 2027. The film is made on a grand scale and we got a glimpse of it during its launch event last year. Also starring Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the makers have set Varanasi's release date for April 2027.

Varanasi to release in April 2027?

The hoardings across Varanasi have sparked speculations that the film will release in April 2027. In the hoardings, it is displayed that SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus will hit theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027, coinciding with Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

However, the makers are yet to announce it on social media.

Mahesh Babu's glimpse from SS Rajamouli's Varanasi - X/SS Rajamouli
SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter Is Titled Varanasi; First Glimpse Shows Mahesh Babu Riding A Bull, While Holding A Trident

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Varanasi event

Varanasi's first glimpse was unveiled during the Grand Globe Trotter Event at Ramoji Film City on November 15, 2025, with over 50,000 fans in attendance. It became one of the largest live fan gatherings in Indian entertainment, with a grand spectacle created exclusively for a film announcement.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fierce first look as Kumbha and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s character Mandakini have created anticipation across the nation.

Mahesh Babu’s iconic entry atop a mechanical bull was the highlight of the event. A video was also unveiled where he was seen in a powerful avatar as Rudhra, wielding a trident while mounted on the charging bull, evoking an aura of mythological grandeur. 

Related Content
James Cameron wants to visit SS Rajamouli's Varanasi set - Instagram/James Cameron, SS Rajamouli
James Cameron Expresses His Wish To Visit Sets Of SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, Wants To Be Second Unit Director

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The event was attended by several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry. The action-adventure epic reunites Rajamouli with Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, who has composed the music of Varanasi.

It has been produced by K.L. Narayana and S.S. Karthikeya under the banner of Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.

Published At:
