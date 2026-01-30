SS Rajamouli's Varanasi With Mahesh Babu Locks Release Date For April 2027? Here's What We Know

According to hoardings across Varanasi city, the makers are planning to release Varanasi on April 7, 2027.
Varanasi is a debut collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.
The magnum opus also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in significant roles.
SS Rajamouli’s much-anticipated film Varanasi, headlined by Mahesh Babu, is one of the major international releases of 2027. The film is made on a grand scale and we got a glimpse of it during its launch event last year. Also starring Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the makers have set Varanasi's release date for April 2027.
Varanasi to release in April 2027?
The hoardings across Varanasi have sparked speculations that the film will release in April 2027. In the hoardings, it is displayed that SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus will hit theatres worldwide on April 7, 2027, coinciding with Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.
However, the makers are yet to announce it on social media.
Varanasi event
Varanasi's first glimpse was unveiled during the Grand Globe Trotter Event at Ramoji Film City on November 15, 2025, with over 50,000 fans in attendance. It became one of the largest live fan gatherings in Indian entertainment, with a grand spectacle created exclusively for a film announcement.
Prithviraj Sukumaran’s fierce first look as Kumbha and Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s character Mandakini have created anticipation across the nation.
Mahesh Babu’s iconic entry atop a mechanical bull was the highlight of the event. A video was also unveiled where he was seen in a powerful avatar as Rudhra, wielding a trident while mounted on the charging bull, evoking an aura of mythological grandeur.
The event was attended by several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry. The action-adventure epic reunites Rajamouli with Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, who has composed the music of Varanasi.
It has been produced by K.L. Narayana and S.S. Karthikeya under the banner of Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business.