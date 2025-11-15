SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter Is Titled Varanasi; First Glimpse Shows Mahesh Babu Riding A Bull, While Holding A Trident

The much-awaited first glimpse of SS Rajamouli's film with Mahesh Babu was unveiled today at a grand event at the Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.
It is titled Varanasi where Mahesh Babu will play Rudhra
The magnum opus also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles.
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has made his comeback after the 2022 blockbuster RRR with his upcoming action adventure drama, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, in key roles. At the grand Globetrotter event at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Saturday, November 15, Rajamouli unveiled the title and first glimpse of the film.
The event was attended by the cast alongside Rajamouli, his wife Rama Rajamouli, Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani, producer Bhushan Kumar, Namrata Shirodkar and others. It was hosted by YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani and Telugu host Suma Kanakala. The event was live-streamed on Jio Hotstar. Shruti Haasan gave a special dance performance on a song which she crooned for the film.
Globetrotter is titled Varanasi
The glimpse shows Mahesh Babu's character covered in blood as he rides a bull holding a trisulam (trident). In the background we can see temples and footages of various locations, hinting that it will be a time travel film.
Rajamouli introduced Mahesh Babu's character as Rudhra. Here's the first glimpse of Varanasi
Talking about the film, Rajamouli said, "Since my childhood, I’ve spoken many times about what the Ramayana and Mahabharata mean to me, and how making them is my dream project. I never imagined I would get to shoot an important episode from the Ramayana this early. While writing every scene and every dialogue, I felt like I was floating. On the first day, when Mahesh came in Lord Rama’s get-up for the photoshoot, I got goosebumps. I was torn. Mahesh has the charm of Krishna, but the calmness of Rama. Still, I was confident. I even set that photo as my wallpaper… and then removed it."
"We shot this sequence for 60 days, and we completed it recently. Every single day was a challenge. Every episode and sub-episode felt like a film by itself, everything had to be reimagined and freshly planned. Crossing all those hurdles, we finally wrapped the sequence. I believe it will be one of the most memorable portions of the film," he added.
MM Keeravani revealed that Varanasi will release in summer of 2027.