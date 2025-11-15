SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter Is Titled Varanasi; First Glimpse Shows Mahesh Babu Riding A Bull, While Holding A Trident

Talking about the film, Rajamouli said, "Since my childhood, I’ve spoken many times about what the Ramayana and Mahabharata mean to me, and how making them is my dream project. I never imagined I would get to shoot an important episode from the Ramayana this early. While writing every scene and every dialogue, I felt like I was floating. On the first day, when Mahesh came in Lord Rama’s get-up for the photoshoot, I got goosebumps. I was torn. Mahesh has the charm of Krishna, but the calmness of Rama. Still, I was confident. I even set that photo as my wallpaper… and then removed it."