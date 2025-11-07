Prithviraj Sukumaran's Menacing First-Look As Kumbha From Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter Unveiled

SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra unveiled the first look of Prithviraj Sukumaran as Kumbha from Globetrotter
Sukumaran is playing the antagonist Kumbha in the upcoming film
The makers of SSMB29 are planning a grand event for their film on November 15
SS Rajamouli's upcoming film with Mahesh Babu is one of the most-awaited projects. Tentatively titled Globetrotter, it also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra in key roles. Prithviraj Sukumaran's first-look poster from the film was unveiled today, November 7. He is playing the antagonist, Kumbha.
Prithviraj Sukumaran's first look from Globetrotter
Mahesh Babu, who's headlining the action drama, shared the poster on X (formerly Twitter), with a caption that read, "Stood on the other side... time to meet you head-on KUMBHA (sic)."
Rajamouli also shared the poster on X, calling the Aadujeevitham actor one of the "finest actors" he has ever known "After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair literally (sic)," read the caption in his post.
Mahesh Babu's look from the film was unveiled on his 50th birthday. We are now eagerly waiting for Priyanka Chopra's look, which we want makers to reveal soon.
The makers of SSMB29 are planning a grand event for their film on November 15 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, where the first-look teaser will be launched. Audiences can watch the event live on JioHotstar.
The film marks SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's first collaboration. The RRR director is yet again set to enrapture the audience with his grand cinematic spectacle.
The magnum opus will be released in over 120 countries. The release date is yet to be announced.