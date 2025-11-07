Prithviraj Sukumaran's Menacing First-Look As Kumbha From Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's Globetrotter Unveiled

Rajamouli also shared the poster on X, calling the Aadujeevitham actor one of the "finest actors" he has ever known "After canning the first shot with Prithvi, I walked up to him and said you are one of the finest actors I’ve ever known. Bringing life to this sinister, ruthless, powerful antagonist KUMBHA was creatively very satisfying. Thank you Prithvi for slipping into his chair literally (sic)," read the caption in his post.