Prithviraj Sukumaran Breaks Silence On L2: Empuraan Controversy: I Will Never Do A Film To Make A Political Statement

Prithviraj Sukumaran has finally reacted to the online backlash and hate that surrounded his film L2: Empuraan.
Mohanal starrer found itself at the centre of the storm due to its depiction of the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Prithviraj, who directed and also starred in the film, said that he "doesn't need to invest crores and make a movie to announce" his political stance.
Mohanlal starrer L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, got embroiled in controversy after its theatrical release on March 27, 2025. The political-action drama was the second instalment in the Lucifer trilogy. Post its release, a controversy erupted, with right-wing organisations, including supporters and leaders of the RSS and BJP, accusing the film of promoting an ‘anti-Hindu narrative’, leading the filmmakers to issue an apology and re-edit the movie. In a recent interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran opened up about the debate surrounding his film.
Prithviraj Sukumaran on L2: Empuraan row
In an interview with Manorama, Prithviraj said that Mohanlal and the producer were aware of the film he was making, and everyone believed in the story. He also mentioned that he should have made the movie with a "particular conscious intention."
He further said, “I will never do a film simply to make a political statement. I don't need to invest crores and make a movie to announce my political stance. In today's digital age, issuing a statement on social media is often sufficient. As long as I am true to myself, and I have that conviction within me, I do not think I need to be afraid of anyone nor feel sad."
Prithviraj also said that he made the film to entertain the audience, and "if that hasn't happened," then he considers it a failure as a filmmaker.
L2: Empuraan controversy
Following the film's release, the right-wing groups alleged that the communal riot in the film resembled the 2002 Gujarat riots. The scenes, which ran over around 30 minutes, included visuals of a train burning—the Sabarmati Express incident at Godhra, which led to mob violence targeting Muslims.
The antagonist was named ‘Bajrangi', a character portrayed by Prithviraj. The right-wing critics called the film a ‘propaganda piece’ that vilifies Hindus by showing them in a negative light.
The makers gave in to the right-wing pressure and threats, and producer Gokulam Gopalan reportedly stated that "corrective steps would be taken if sentiments were hurt".
Mohanlal also issued an apology in his post on Facebook and ensured that "none of my films promote hatred towards any political movement, ideology, or religious group."