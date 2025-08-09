SS Rajamouli's film with Mahesh Babu is tentatively titled SSMB29
Mahesh Babu's first look from the film was unveiled on his birthday
A "never-before-seen" reveal will be unveiled in November 2025
On the occasion of Mahesh Babu's 50th birthday, the Telugu superstar treated his fans with the first-look poster of his upcoming film with SS Rajamouli. The film, which has been tentatively titled SSMB29, is apparently titled Globetrotter, but we are not sure if it's the official title or just a hashtag for promotion.
Mahesh Babu shares first look from SSMB29
On Saturday, Mahesh gave the first official glimpse of his look. He and SS Rajamouli also promised that the film's official first reveal will be out in November 2025. However, the date is yet to be announced.
"Thank you for all the love…❤️❤️❤️I am eagerly waiting, as you all are, for November 2025 to enjoy the reveal with all of you. #GlobeTrotter (sic)", wrote Mahesh, sharing the first look.
On the same day, Rajamouli shared a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, saying that it has been a while since they began shooting and they appreciate the fans' eagerness to know about the upcoming magnum opus. The RRR director also said that "the story and scope of the film are so vast that mere pictures or press conferences cannot do justice to it."
He also stated that the team is working on something to "showcase the essence, depth and immersive world" they were creating and that this would be unveiled in November this year. Rajamouli called it a "never-before-seen" reveal.
SSMB29 is one of the most anticipated films. Reports claim that Mahesh Babu won't be having a body double while performing stunts in this film.
The film is sad to be made on a huge budget, and a major portion was shot in Odisha. Alongside Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
The action-adventure film is reportedly a blend of history and mythology, and is expected to hit the screens in 2027.