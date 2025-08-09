Mahesh Babu's First Look From SSMB29 Unveiled; SS Rajamouli Promises A 'Never-Before-Seen' Reveal In November

Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli promised that the film's official first reveal will be out in November 2025.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mahesh Babu SS Rajamouli film
Mahesh Babu's first look from his upcoming film SS Rajamouli unveiled Photo: Instagram
  • SS Rajamouli's film with Mahesh Babu is tentatively titled SSMB29

  • Mahesh Babu's first look from the film was unveiled on his birthday

  • A "never-before-seen" reveal will be unveiled in November 2025

On the occasion of Mahesh Babu's 50th birthday, the Telugu superstar treated his fans with the first-look poster of his upcoming film with SS Rajamouli. The film, which has been tentatively titled SSMB29, is apparently titled Globetrotter, but we are not sure if it's the official title or just a hashtag for promotion.

Mahesh Babu shares first look from SSMB29

On Saturday, Mahesh gave the first official glimpse of his look. He and SS Rajamouli also promised that the film's official first reveal will be out in November 2025. However, the date is yet to be announced.

"Thank you for all the love…❤️❤️❤️I am eagerly waiting, as you all are, for November 2025 to enjoy the reveal with all of you. #GlobeTrotter (sic)", wrote Mahesh, sharing the first look.

SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu - Instagram
SS Rajamouli Shares An Update On Mahesh Babu’s ‘SSMB 29’ During Screening Of ‘RRR’ In Japan

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On the same day, Rajamouli shared a statement on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, saying that it has been a while since they began shooting and they appreciate the fans' eagerness to know about the upcoming magnum opus. The RRR director also said that "the story and scope of the film are so vast that mere pictures or press conferences cannot do justice to it."

He also stated that the team is working on something to "showcase the essence, depth and immersive world" they were creating and that this would be unveiled in November this year. Rajamouli called it a "never-before-seen" reveal.

SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu - Instagram
Mahesh Babu Reportedly Didn't Take Remuneration For SS Rajamouli's 'SSMB 29'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

SSMB29 is one of the most anticipated films. Reports claim that Mahesh Babu won't be having a body double while performing stunts in this film.

The film is sad to be made on a huge budget, and a major portion was shot in Odisha. Alongside Mahesh Babu, the film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The action-adventure film is reportedly a blend of history and mythology, and is expected to hit the screens in 2027.

Published At:
