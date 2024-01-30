Mahesh Babu Reportedly Didn't Take Remuneration For SS Rajamouli's 'SSMB 29'

Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'SSMB 29', with SS Rajamouli, is one of the most-anticipated projects. It is a big-budget film made on a large scale. Reportedly, the mega project is made on a whopping amount of Rs 1000 crore. But, did you know Mahesh Babu didn't charge his remuneration for the film? Yes, you read it right! Mahesh, who usually charges Rs 60-80 crore for a film has reportedly not charged a single penny for 'SSMB 29'.
Reports state that Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli might have a profit share of the film. However, nothing has been confirmed by the movie team yet.
The pre-production is currently underway. Reportedly, Mahesh Babu travelled to Germany for this project. The female lead is yet to be announced and we are waiting for the official announcement.
The film is touted to be an action-adventure drama. Earlier, Pinkvilla reported that 'SSMB 29' is set to be an African Jungle adventure film, and makers are planning to collaborate with international studios so that it reaches other parts of the world. The same report also stated that the film will be made in Indian style and will have a joint collaborative work of the best technologies around the globe.
Rumours also suggest that the movie will be like the popular Hollywood adventure series Indiana Jones. There were also reports that the 'Maharshi' actor will be playing the role inspired by Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology.
It is also reported that 'SSMB 29' is being made in two parts which will span over four years. But nothing has been confirmed yet.
Mahesh Babu was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas' 'Guntur Kaaram' that hit the screens on January 12. The action drama failed to live up to the expectations and received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The movie has grossed Rs 250 crore at the box office.