SS Rajamouli Shares An Update On Mahesh Babu’s ‘SSMB 29’ During Screening Of ‘RRR’ In Japan

Director SS Rajamouli of ‘Baahubali’ fame is all set to work with Mahesh Babu in his next project, ‘SSMB 29’. He is currently in Japan, and during his visit to the country, the filmmaker shared that the project is in "the pre-production process". He further promised his fans that during the release of the film, he would bring Mahesh Babu to Japan. Rajamouli was speaking at the special screening of his blockbuster film ‘RRR’ in Japan.
"We started my next film. We completed the writing, we are in the pre-production process...But we haven't finished the casting yet. Only the main hero is locked, the protagonist of the film is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu, he is a Telugu actor (people hoot). Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast and during the release, I will bring him here, and I'll introduce him to you. I'm sure you will love him as well,” Rajamouli said.
It was in January this year that writer Vijayendra Prasad confirmed that the script for ‘SSMB 29’ is wrapped up. The film, which is said to have a budget of Rs 1000 crore, is rumoured to draw inspiration from popular Hollywood adventure series Indiana Jones with a storyline related to the character Hanuman.
Coming to Mahesh Babu, the actor, who charges between Rs 60 to Rs 80 crore per film, has reportedly taken a higher fee for Rajamouli's project. It is also said that he might not take direct remuneration but he and Rajamouli might share the film’s profits. However, there has been no confirmation on the same.
The film would have MM Keervani as the music composer. KL Narayana is backing the project under the Durga Arts banner. An official announcement, including the cast of the film, is awaited.
Meanwhile, Rajamouli, after attending the screening in Japan, shared a series of photos with an elderly Japanese woman, and wrote, “In Japan, they make origami cranes & gift them to their loved ones for good luck & health. This 83-year-old woman made 1000 of them to bless us because RRR made her happy. She just sent the gift and was waiting outside in the cold. Some gestures can never be repaid. Just grateful.”