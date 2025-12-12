Vaa Vaathiyaar Postponed: Madras High Court Halts Release Of Karthi And Krithi Shetty's Film, Here's Why

Vaa Vaathiyaar, starring Karthi and Krithi Shetty, was scheduled to hit the screens on December 12.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vaa Vaathiyaar release postponed
Karthi starrer Vaa Vaathiyaar's release postponed Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Madras High Court has stayed the release of Vaa Vaathiyaar over an unpaid debt.

  • The producer of Karthi and Krithi Shetty starrer reportedly owes a debt to a businessman of over Rs 21 crore.

  • The film was supposed to release on December 12.

Karthi and Krithi Shetty starrer Tamil drama Vaa Vaathiyaar, directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, has faced a similar financial dispute similar to Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Akhanda 2. The film, which was supposed to hit the screens today (December 12), received a stay from the Madras High Court due to unpaid debt of over Rs 21 crore.

Prathyangira Cinemas confirmed the Vaa Vaathiyaar's delay in an X post.

Why is Vaa Vaathiyaar postponed?

As per a report in Hindustan Times, Studio Green’s KE Gnanavel Raja, the producer of Vaa Vaathiyaar, has an outstanding debt of Rs 10.35 crore, which has increased to Rs 21.78 crore with interest. He owes the money to businessman Arjunlal Sundardas, who was declared insolvent by the Madras High Court in 2014. The official assignee managing Sundardas' assets has sought recovery of the amount.

Mask movie legal dispute - Instagram
Mask: Delhi High Court Orders Makers To Either Remove Naguva Nayana Song Or Deposit Rs 30 Lakh

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The High Court considered the assignee’s plea to halt the film’s release after a hearing earlier this month. At the hearing, the counsel argued that Gnanavel failed to repay the debt despite opportunities. Though the producer offered to pay Rs 3.75 crore within 24 hours and property documents for the balance, the court rejected the proposal. It has now ordered a stay on the release of Vaa Vaathiyaar in theatres, OTT platforms, or any other medium till the debt is repaid.

Related Content
Related Content
Akhanda 2 movie postponed - X
Akhanda 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film Postponed; Makers Promise To Share Positive Update Soon

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About the lawsuit

The lawsuit dates back to 2011, after Gnanavel and Arjunlal agreed to co-produce a movie by investing Rs 40 crore each. According to the agreement, the latter invested Rs 12.85 crore and left the project. Since he was declared insolvent in 2014, his assignee moved the Madras High Court in 2016 seeking repayment of the Rs 10 crore with 18% interest from 2013.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: Suryavanshi In Full Flow | IND U19 37/1 (5)

  2. Pakistan Vs Malaysia Live Score, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: MAL Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First

  3. Andhra Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Nitish Reddy Claims Hat-Trick | MP 21/3 (4)

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: 'Can't Rely On Abhishek All Time', Suryakumar Yadav Reflects On IND's Dismal Batting

  5. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Proteas Become Most Successful Team Against Men In Blue - Check Details

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why The Left Matters: A Century of Struggle, Social Justice And The Road Ahead

  2. Left’s Caste Blind Spot: Ambedkar And His Criticism of The Circle Of 'Brahmin Boys'

  3. Of 106 Crore Collected By Maharashtra CM Relief Fund, Only 75,000 Reached Farmers

  4. Tracing The Naxalites: How India’s Maoist Insurgency Is Crumbling in 2025

  5. Who Is A Comrade?

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Mexico Imposes 50% Tariffs on Indian Goods, Auto Exports Worth $1 Billion Hit

  2. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms

  3. Pakistan: Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Sentenced to 14 Years by Military Court

  4. Myanmar Military Airstrike on Hospital Kills Dozens in Rakhine State

  5. Iran Is A 'State Uneasy About The Depth Of Social Change It Is Confronting': Fatemeh Aman

Latest Stories

  1. December 12, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  2. Muslim Women and the Left: Confronting New Realities

  3. Modi, Trump Hold Call As India–US Move Closer To Long-Pending Trade Deal

  4. At Least Nine Dead, 22 Injured As Bus Overturns On Alluri Sitaramarajud Ghat Road

  5. India Vs UAE Live Score, Under-19 Asia Cup: Suryavanshi In Full Flow | IND U19 37/1 (5)

  6. Vaa Vaathiyaar Postponed: Madras High Court Halts Release Of Karthi And Krithi Shetty's Film, Here's Why

  7. India Vs UAE Toss Update, Under-19 Asia Cup: IND Colts Batting First In Dubai - Check Playing XIs

  8. Andhra Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Score, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League: Nitish Reddy Claims Hat-Trick | MP 21/3 (4)