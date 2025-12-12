Vaa Vaathiyaar Postponed: Madras High Court Halts Release Of Karthi And Krithi Shetty's Film, Here's Why

The High Court considered the assignee’s plea to halt the film’s release after a hearing earlier this month. At the hearing, the counsel argued that Gnanavel failed to repay the debt despite opportunities. Though the producer offered to pay Rs 3.75 crore within 24 hours and property documents for the balance, the court rejected the proposal. It has now ordered a stay on the release of Vaa Vaathiyaar in theatres, OTT platforms, or any other medium till the debt is repaid.