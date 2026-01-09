Bha Bha Ba OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Dileep-Mohanlal's Action Comedy Online

Bha Bha Ba story

The story follows the kidnapping of Kerala’s newly elected Chief Minister, CK Joseph, by a mysterious man who calls himself the “Commoner.” He doesn't demand ransom, but asks the citizens to write down their problems, which he promises to take to the CM. A special police team is formed to take down the kidnapper. The CM's son leads the investigation, adding more layers to the narrative.



Later, the mystery man is identified as Ram Damodar (Dileep), commonly known as Radar, whose troubled past shapes his present. He was orphaned at a young age and grew up in a mental health centre, but his life changed when he met Ghilli Bala (Mohanlal), a gangster and a fan of actor Vijay. Later, both become friends and get involved in gold smuggling operations.