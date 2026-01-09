Bha Bha Ba OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Dileep-Mohanlal's Action Comedy Online

Dileep's Bha Bha Ba is set to make its digital debut in less than a month.
The action comedy also stars Mohanlal in a special cameo appearance.
Bha Bha Ba is Dileep's first film after his acquittal in the 2017 Kerala actor abduction and sexual assault case.
Bha Bha Ba OTT release update: Dileep-starrer Bha Bha Ba's trailer was unveiled, following the Malayalam actor's acquittal in the 2017 Kerala actor abduction and sexual assault. Ahead of the film's release, there were protests and boycott campaigns across Kerala, with the public expressing outrage over Dileep's acquittal in the assault case.
Also starring Mohanlal in a special cameo appearance, the political satire was released in theatres on December 18, 2025, amid several controversies. Directed by debutant Dhananjay Shankar, the film is now set for a digital release. It will release on a leading OTT platform in January. Check out Bha Bha Ba's OTT release date here.
Bha Bha Ba story
The story follows the kidnapping of Kerala’s newly elected Chief Minister, CK Joseph, by a mysterious man who calls himself the “Commoner.” He doesn't demand ransom, but asks the citizens to write down their problems, which he promises to take to the CM. A special police team is formed to take down the kidnapper. The CM's son leads the investigation, adding more layers to the narrative.
Later, the mystery man is identified as Ram Damodar (Dileep), commonly known as Radar, whose troubled past shapes his present. He was orphaned at a young age and grew up in a mental health centre, but his life changed when he met Ghilli Bala (Mohanlal), a gangster and a fan of actor Vijay. Later, both become friends and get involved in gold smuggling operations.