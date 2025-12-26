Cambodia Accuses Thailand Of Strikes During Border Peace Talks

Cambodia accused Thailand of launching military strikes near the disputed border even as peace talks between the two countries were underway, calling it a serious breach of trust.
Thailand denied the allegation, saying its forces acted in self-defence and blaming Cambodia for provoking the incident.
The accusations have heightened concerns over the fragile peace process in a long-running border dispute that has seen repeated flare-ups and military tensions.
Cambodia has accused Thailand of launching military strikes during ongoing border peace talks, escalating tensions between the two Southeast Asian neighbours despite efforts to de-escalate a long-running territorial dispute.
According to Cambodian officials, Thai forces carried out air and artillery strikes near the contested border area while delegations from both countries were engaged in discussions aimed at reducing military tensions. Phnom Penh described the alleged actions as a “serious violation” of the spirit of dialogue and trust-building, warning that such moves risk undermining the peace process.
Thailand has rejected the accusations, saying its forces acted in self-defence following provocations along the border. Thai officials maintained that there was no deliberate attempt to sabotage talks and accused Cambodian troops of violating ceasefire understandings.
The border dispute, which dates back decades, centres on contested stretches of land near historic temple sites and has periodically flared into armed clashes, displacing civilians and straining diplomatic ties.
Although both sides have committed publicly to resolving the issue through dialogue, military deployments along the frontier remain heavy.
International observers have expressed concern over the latest developments, urging both governments to exercise restraint and recommit to negotiations. Analysts say the allegations highlight the fragility of the peace talks and the deep mistrust that continues to characterise relations between Cambodia and Thailand.
Talks are expected to continue, though the latest accusations have cast uncertainty over their outcome and raised fears of renewed escalation along the border.