Peddi: Ram Charan-Starrer To Hit The Screens In April, Check Out Release Date

Peddi release date update: Ram Charan-starrer is set to have a grand theatrical release in April this year. The makers announced Peddi's release date with a striking new poster. From its announcement glimpse and first-look posters to teaser glimpses and chartbuster track Chikiri Chikiri, Peddi has already generated enough buzz among the fans. Now, the release date announcement has doubled the excitement among cinephiles. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is billed as the biggest pan-India film of 2026. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.