Peddi: Ram Charan-Starrer To Hit The Screens In April, Check Out Release Date

Ram Charan's highly anticipated film Peddi has locked its release date for April 2026.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Peddi release date out
Ram Charan's Peddi release date out Photo: Instagram
  • Ram Charan's Peddi is set for worldwide release in April 2026.

  • The makers announced the release date with a striking new poster.

  • Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

Peddi release date update: Ram Charan-starrer is set to have a grand theatrical release in April this year. The makers announced Peddi's release date with a striking new poster. From its announcement glimpse and first-look posters to teaser glimpses and chartbuster track Chikiri Chikiri, Peddi has already generated enough buzz among the fans. Now, the release date announcement has doubled the excitement among cinephiles. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is billed as the biggest pan-India film of 2026. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

Ram Charan's Peddi poster - Instagram
Ram Charan's Film With Janhvi Kapoor Titled Peddi; Check Out His Menacing First Look Posters

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Peddi release date announced

Peddi will hit the screens worldwide on April 30, 2026. On Wednesday evening, sharing the poster of Ram Charan, the makers wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "The date of his arrival changes, but not his MIGHTY GRIT ​#PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 30th APRIL, 2026 (sic)."

The poster shows Ram Charan in an intense look with long hair and beard, sporting a rugged avatar. He can be seen standing amidst a large crowd. From his commanding presence, we get a hint that he will be seen as a powerful character.

Have a look at the poster here.

Peddi’s song Chikiri Chikiri has already won audiences' heart. It is one of the most-watched and loved tracks of the year. It has recently crossed a remarkable 200 million views on YouTube across multiple language versions.

Composed by music maestro AR Rahman, the track features vocals by Mohit Chauhan with lyrics penned by Balaji. The peppy tune and vibrant visuals have already connected with the music lovers.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed twins - Instagram/Ram Charan
Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Welcome Twins - A Baby Boy And A Baby Girl

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, Peddi also stars Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, and Divyendu Sharma in significant roles.

