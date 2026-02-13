Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Name Their Twins; Actor Says 'Naming Them Was Deeply Personal And Spiritual Decision'

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed wins - a baby and a girl this year.
South star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, who recently welcomed twins - a baby boy and a baby girl, have revealed the names of the newborns. Following the birth of the twins, the new parents hosted a naamkaran (naming) ceremony and a pooja, with their family and friends in attendance. At the ceremony, Ram and Upasana revealed the names of their twins, Shivram and Anveera Devi. The new parents also shared the meaning behind the names.
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela share names of their twins
In an interview with Variety India, Ram, sharing the meaning behind the names, said, “Our son’s name, Shivram, reflects two eternal ideals, Lord Shiva and Lord Ram, strength with restraint, devotion with righteousness. It also carries forward my father’s birth name, Shiv Shankar Vara Prasad, so there’s lineage and gratitude woven into it.”
On his daughter's name, Ram said Anveera Devi “represents boundless courage and divine feminine strength.” “Veera” signifies bravery, and “An” expands it to something limitless. The “Devi” is intentional, a reminder that strength and grace can co-exist. For us, these names are not just identifiers. They are aspirations of strength, love and courage,” he added.
The RRR star also said that naming their twins “was a deeply personal and spiritual decision” for both of them. “Upasana and I discussed it extensively, but our parents were very much part of the journey. In our culture, elders bring wisdom and blessings, so their presence in that process meant a lot to us,” the actor said.
Upasana on embracing motherhood for the second time
Upasana said to become mother for the second time “feels calmer and more conscious” and added, “The first time, everything is new, beautiful, but overwhelming” and this time she feels “much more relaxed and grounded. I’ve learned to let go of a lot, and now I don’t panic over the small things anymore. Stability, routine, and unconditional love, that’s really all the little ones need right now.”
“Managing twins is magical,” she said and “there’s an extraordinary sense of fulfilment watching all three of my children together.”
She credited Ram for supporting and helping her especially with their first-born Kaara. “They share such a special bond. For us, making sure each child feels equally loved and secure is what truly makes the difference,” she added.