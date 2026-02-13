Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Name Their Twins; Actor Says 'Naming Them Was Deeply Personal And Spiritual Decision'

Upasana on embracing motherhood for the second time

Upasana said to become mother for the second time “feels calmer and more conscious” and added, “The first time, everything is new, beautiful, but overwhelming” and this time she feels “much more relaxed and grounded. I’ve learned to let go of a lot, and now I don’t panic over the small things anymore. Stability, routine, and unconditional love, that’s really all the little ones need right now.”