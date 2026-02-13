Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Name Their Twins; Actor Says 'Naming Them Was Deeply Personal And Spiritual Decision'

Ram Charan and Upasana have named their twins during a recently held naamkaran (naming) ceremony.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ram Charan and Upasana
Ram Charan and Upasana reveal their twins names Photo: Instagram/Ram Charan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed wins - a baby and a girl this year.

  • They recently hosted a naamkaran (naming) ceremony and a pooja.

  • At the ceremony, Ram and Upasana revealed the names of their twins, Shivram and Anveera Devi.

South star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, who recently welcomed twins - a baby boy and a baby girl, have revealed the names of the newborns. Following the birth of the twins, the new parents hosted a naamkaran (naming) ceremony and a pooja, with their family and friends in attendance. At the ceremony, Ram and Upasana revealed the names of their twins, Shivram and Anveera Devi. The new parents also shared the meaning behind the names.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed twins - Instagram/Ram Charan
Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Welcome Twins - A Baby Boy And A Baby Girl

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela share names of their twins

In an interview with Variety India, Ram, sharing the meaning behind the names, said, “Our son’s name, Shivram, reflects two eternal ideals, Lord Shiva and Lord Ram, strength with restraint, devotion with righteousness. It also carries forward my father’s birth name, Shiv Shankar Vara Prasad, so there’s lineage and gratitude woven into it.”

On his daughter's name, Ram said Anveera Devi “represents boundless courage and divine feminine strength.” “Veera” signifies bravery, and “An” expands it to something limitless. The “Devi” is intentional, a reminder that strength and grace can co-exist. For us, these names are not just identifiers. They are aspirations of strength, love and courage,” he added.

Related Content
Related Content

The RRR star also said that naming their twins “was a deeply personal and spiritual decision” for both of them. “Upasana and I discussed it extensively, but our parents were very much part of the journey. In our culture, elders bring wisdom and blessings, so their presence in that process meant a lot to us,” the actor said.

Ram Charan's Peddi release date out - Instagram
Peddi: Ram Charan-Starrer To Hit The Screens In April, Check Out Release Date

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Upasana on embracing motherhood for the second time

Upasana said to become mother for the second time “feels calmer and more conscious” and added, “The first time, everything is new, beautiful, but overwhelming” and this time she feels “much more relaxed and grounded. I’ve learned to let go of a lot, and now I don’t panic over the small things anymore. Stability, routine, and unconditional love, that’s really all the little ones need right now.”

“Managing twins is magical,” she said and “there’s an extraordinary sense of fulfilment watching all three of my children together.”

She credited Ram for supporting and helping her especially with their first-born Kaara. “They share such a special bond. For us, making sure each child feels equally loved and secure is what truly makes the difference,” she added.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Zimbabwe Vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Kuhnemann Bowls Economic Over | ZIM 87/1 (11)

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma Play Against Pakistan? Here's What We Know

  3. 'We Would Like A Little Bit More Flatter Wickets' - Hardik Pandya Calls For Flat Pitches In World Cup After Namibia Win

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nadeem Smashes Age Barrier; Delhi Cold Drink Controversy Erupts

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Group A Qualification Scenarios After India Beat Namibia By 93 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Everybody Is A Guerrilla: No Justification For Opposing The UGC Equity Regulations

  2. The Higher, The Lower: India's Entrenched Caste Hierarchy Feels Challenged By UGC Guidelines

  3. Sins of Savarnatva: Caste Anxiety and the UGC’s New Equity Framework

  4. Day In Pics: February 12, 2026

  5. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh Elections: 2026 Polls Are More Than Just Government Formation

  2. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  3. Poll-Day Violence Reported as Bangladesh Records 32.88% Midday Turnout

  4. Bangladesh Elections 2026: Awami League Missing For First Time In Three Decades

  5. Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP's New Son-Rise

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Elections: Early Trends Show BNP leading

  2. Mahashivratri Fasting Rules: What To Eat, What To Avoid

  3. Netanyahu Orders Revocation of Israeli Citizenship For Palestinian Convicts

  4. Spider-Noir Trailer, Release Date Out: Nicolas Cage As Detective Ben Reilly And Spider-Man Variant Swings Into Action

  5. F1 2026 Pre-Season Testing: Lando Norris Tops Day One In Bahrain As Max Verstappen Close Behind

  6. Zimbabwe Vs Australia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Kuhnemann Bowls Economic Over | ZIM 87/1 (11)

  7. PM Modi Congratulates Tarique Rahman On BNP's Decisive Victory In Bangladesh Elections

  8. Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool Highlights, Premier League 2025-26: Reds End Hosts’ Unbeaten Home Run