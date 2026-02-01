Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Welcome Twins - A Baby Boy And A Baby Girl

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. The news has been confirmed by Chiranjeevi .

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed twins Photo: Instagram/Ram Charan
Summary
  • Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are blessed with twins - a baby and a girl.

  • Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha announced the good news in a joint post.

  • Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed a baby girl on June 20, 2023. The couple named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

South star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have embraced parenthood for the second time. The couple welcomed twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. The news has been confirmed by Ram Charan's megastar father, Chiranjeevi, on social media.

Ram Charan and Upasana became parents to their first child after 11 years of marriage. They welcomed a baby girl on June 20, 2023. The couple named their daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

Ram Charan and Upasana welcome twins

Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha shared a joint post on X (formerly Twitter) to announce the good news.

They wrote, "With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl."

"Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes," they added.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela's baby shower - Instagram/Upasana Kamineni
Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Expecting Second Child; Watch Baby Shower Video

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Here's the post.

Ram Charan’s sister Sushmita Konidela is also over the moon on becoming aunty. She tweeted, "2026 is truly a blessed beginning for our entire family ❤️❤️❤️ Becoming ‘Attha’ once again and this time, with double the joy and love is truly special 🤗 Congratulations, my dear Charan and Upsi (sic)."

Ram Charan and Upasana had announced their second pregnancy in October 2025. They shared a video from Upasana's baby shower featuring the Konidela and Kamineni family members. "This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love, and double the blessings," the couple captioned the adorable video.

Ram Charan's Peddi poster - Instagram
Ram Charan's Film With Janhvi Kapoor Titled Peddi; Check Out His Menacing First Look Posters

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

We wish the new parents share the first glimpse of their little ones soon.

Published At:
