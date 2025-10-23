Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Expecting Second Child; Watch Baby Shower Video

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela are set to welcome their second child. The couple shared a video from Upasana's baby shower.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela set to welcome second baby
Upasana Kamineni Konidela's baby shower Photo: Instagram/Upasana Kamineni
  • Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are expecting their second baby

  • The couple announced the news with a baby shower video

  • It was a star-studded occasion with the Konidela and Kamineni families in attendance. Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Venkatesh Daggubati, and others joined the ceremony

Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The couple is expecting their second baby. Ram and Upasana shared a joint Diwali post on Instagram on October 23 to announce the good news with their Insta fam. The post featured a video, which is seemingly from Upasana's baby shower, where she is seen glowing with happiness and all the family members blessing her and showering her with gifts, which included sweets, flower bouquets and other gifts.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni set to become parents for second time

This Diwali, it was a double celebration for the Konidela family as their daughter-in-law is all set to become a mother for the second time. Ram and Upasana are parents to a daughter, who they welcomed in 2023. The baby shower featured the members of the Konidela and Kamineni families, including Chiranjeevi, his wife, Lavanya Tripathi, Varun Tej, Nagarjuna and his family, among others. Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Pawan Kalyan’s wife Anna Lezhneva, Venkatesh Daggubati, and others also joined the occasion.

Sharing the video on Instagram, they wrote, "This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings (sic)".

Published At:
Tags

