Ram Charan And Upasana Konidela Expecting Second Child; Watch Baby Shower Video

Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela are set to embrace parenthood for the second time. The couple is expecting their second baby. Ram and Upasana shared a joint Diwali post on Instagram on October 23 to announce the good news with their Insta fam. The post featured a video, which is seemingly from Upasana's baby shower, where she is seen glowing with happiness and all the family members blessing her and showering her with gifts, which included sweets, flower bouquets and other gifts.