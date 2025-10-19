Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Welcome Their First Child, A Baby Boy: Arms Full, Our Hearts Are Fuller

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have become parents to a baby boy. The couple welcomed their first child on October 19, 2025.

  • Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy, on October 19, 2025

  • The couple announced their pregnancy in August

  • Parineeti and Raghav got married in 2023

Diwali 2025 has become extra special for actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, as the couple has welcomed their first child. They became parents to a baby boy on Sunday, October 19, 2025. Parineeti and Raghav announced the good news on Instagram with an adorable post.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha welcome baby boy

Parineeti and Raghav, in their joint post, wrote, "He's finally here! Our Baby Boy", and added, "And we can't remember our life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other. Now we have everything.. With gratitude Parineeti & Raghav."

The post also featured a cute cradle. They captioned the post with an evil eye emoji.

For the unversed, Parineeti delivered her baby at a hospital in Delhi.

Celebs wish Parineeti and Raghav on becoming parents

As soon as they announced the news of embracing parenthood, celebs and fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi and others dropped red heart emojis on the new parents' post.

Parineeti Chopra's pregnancy announcement

Parineeti and Raghav announced the news of their pregnancy on August 25, 2025. They shared a joint post, where they wrote, "Our little universe … on its way 🧿🐣💕Blessed beyond measure 🥹🙏(sic)."

The post featured a simple cake placed on a platter over a soft fabric backdrop, and cute little flowers placed near it. The cake had imprints of two tiny baby feet and “1 + 1 = 3”, written on it. It also had a video of Parineeti and Raghav strolling, holding hands.

Parineeti and Raghav's wedding

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they started dating. The couple got engaged on May 13, 2023, in New Delhi, which was attended by several politicians, including Delhi CM Kejriwal, Punjab CM Mann, and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, among others.

They got married on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their family and close friends were in attendance.

