Chiranjeevi shared a cute picture of him holding the baby with Varun by his side. "Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents," he wrote and added, "So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents."