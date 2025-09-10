Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Welcome Baby Boy, Uncle Chiranjeevi Sends Blessings To The Newborn With Heartwarming Post

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi became parents on September 10. Overjoyed uncle Chiranjeevi penned a heartwarming note for the baby boy.

  • Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are blessed with their first child, a baby boy

  • Varun's uncle, Chiranjeevi, shared the news with a heartwarming post

  • Varun and Lavanya also announced the good news with an adorable pic of the family

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have become parents. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Wednesday, September 10. The good news was shared by the new parents in a joint post. Varun's uncle, megastar Chiranjeevi, also took to Instagram to make the announcement and congratulated the new parents.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi welcome baby boy

Taking to their Instagram handles, Varun and Lavanya shared a monochrome pic where the actress can be seen holding her newborn and Varun kissing on Lavanya's forehead. "Our little man 🩵🩵🩵10.09.2025 (sic)," they captioned the post.

As soon as they shared the news, congratulatory messages poured in for the couple. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Shriya Saran, Sundeep Kishan, Venky Atluri, and others wished Varun and Lavanya on embracing parenthood.

Chiranjeevi shared a cute picture of him holding the baby with Varun by his side. "Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents," he wrote and added, "So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents."

"Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child," he concluded his note.

About Varun and Lavanya

Varun and Lavanya shared the screen in the 2017 film Mister. After dating for a few years, they got engaged in June 2023 in Hyderabad and tied the knot in the same year on November 1 in Tuscany, Italy, in a traditional Telugu ceremony. They announced their pregnancy in May by posting a picture of both holding hands and a pair of baby booties.

