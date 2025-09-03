Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Welcome Second Child, A Baby Boy

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have become parents for the second time. They welcomed their second son on September 1.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar baby boy
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcome their second child Photo: Instagram/Gauahar Khan
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared a sweet post to announce the arrival of their second baby

  • Their first son, Zehaan, was born on May 10, 2023

  • Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have embraced parenthood for the second time. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Monday (September 1, 2025). Gauahar and Zaid shared the news with their Insta fam on Wednesday, in a joint statement.

Gauahar Khan welcomes second baby with Zaid Darbar

The new parents took to their Instagram handles and shared a post to announce the arrival of their second son, Zehaan’s little brother. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Alhamdulillah" with a red heart emoji.

