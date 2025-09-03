Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Welcome Second Child, A Baby Boy

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared a sweet post to announce the arrival of their second baby
Their first son, Zehaan, was born on May 10, 2023
Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have embraced parenthood for the second time. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Monday (September 1, 2025). Gauahar and Zaid shared the news with their Insta fam on Wednesday, in a joint statement.
Gauahar Khan welcomes second baby with Zaid Darbar
The new parents took to their Instagram handles and shared a post to announce the arrival of their second son, Zehaan’s little brother. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "Alhamdulillah" with a red heart emoji.