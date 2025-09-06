Kiku Sharda Breaks Silence On Rumours Of His Exit From The Great Indian Kapil Show After Fight With Krushna Abhishek

Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek have been making people laugh with their hilarious skits on The Great Indian Kapil Show. For the past few days, there has been buzz that comedian Kiku Sharda is quitting Netflix's show because of his fallout with fellow actor Krushna Abhishek. A viral video that showed both in a heated argument added fuel to the rumours. Kiku has now dismissed the reports, calling the 'fight' just a prank". Here's what he said.