Kiku Sharda Breaks Silence On Rumours Of His Exit From The Great Indian Kapil Show After Fight With Krushna Abhishek

Kiku Sharda dismissed the reports of quitting The Great Indian Kapil Show
He also cleared the air about fight with Krushna Abhishek
Recently, a video went viral that showed both in a heated exchange
Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek have been making people laugh with their hilarious skits on The Great Indian Kapil Show. For the past few days, there has been buzz that comedian Kiku Sharda is quitting Netflix's show because of his fallout with fellow actor Krushna Abhishek. A viral video that showed both in a heated argument added fuel to the rumours. Kiku has now dismissed the reports, calling the 'fight' just a prank". Here's what he said.
Kiku Sharma on reports of his fight with Krushna Abhishek
On Friday, Kiku and Krushna shared a black-and-white picture of both on Instagram with a text on it that read: "A never-ending story."
Kiku captioned it, "Yeh bandhan... kabhi nahi tootega! (This bond will never break). The 'fight' was a prank only. Don't fall for all this gossip and rumours that I've left The Great Indian Kapil Show. I'll always be a part of the show and this parivaar."
"Toh yeh sab chhodo aur jao Netflix pe show dekho - sirf 3 episode baaki hain," he added.
How did the rumours of Kiku Sharma leaving the show start?
It all started with a behind-the-scenes video from The Great Indian Kapil Show that showed Kiku and Krushna having a heated conversation. Kiku said, "Timepass kar raha hoon (Am I doing time pass)?" and Krushna replied, "Toh phir thik hai aap kar lo. Main jata hoon yaha se (Ok, then you do it. I am leaving)."
Kiku said, "Baat yeh hai ke mujhe bulaya hai toh main apna khatam kar lo na pehle (The thing is, if I have been called, then I might as well finish it)." Krushna responded, "I love you and respect you, I don't want to raise my voice". "Raise voice ka baat nahi hai, aap isko galat tarike se leke jaa rahe hai (There's no question of raising voice, you are taking it in a wrong way), Kiku said.
Archana Puran Singh also cleared the air of their altercation. She told The Indian Express that the rumours were "absolutely not true.”
Kiku will be next seen in the show Rise & Fall, hosted by Ashneer Grover. Reportedly, he signed the show after completing Kapil’s show. The actor recently wrapped up the shooting for the ongoing season of Netflix's show.