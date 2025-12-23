Maharashtra Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Abhishek Sharma Live

The Vijay Hazare Trophy’s group stage kicks off with an intriguing clash between Maharashtra and Punjab, set for December 24 at the Anantam Ground in Jaipur. Both teams have plenty of motivation: Maharashtra will be eager to start on the front foot after reaching the latter stages last season, while Punjab, loaded with big names like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh, will be looking to stamp their authority early in the competition.