Maharashtra Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Abhishek Sharma Live

Maharashtra face Punjab in the opening day of Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill and other stars will be playing for Punjab against Andhra Pradesh in Bengaluru
Catch the action live on Star Sports channels from 9 AM IST, with live streaming available on the JioCinema app and website
The Vijay Hazare Trophy’s group stage kicks off with an intriguing clash between Maharashtra and Punjab, set for December 24 at the Anantam Ground in Jaipur. Both teams have plenty of motivation: Maharashtra will be eager to start on the front foot after reaching the latter stages last season, while Punjab, loaded with big names like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh, will be looking to stamp their authority early in the competition.
Maharashtra’s batting is built around the prolific top order, with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and the likes of Siddesh Veer, Prithvi Shaw and Ankit Bawne capable of putting big scores together if they find form. Their bowling attack, while not as headline-grabbing, has shown the discipline needed in List A cricket, especially in middle overs when matches are often won or lost.
On the flip side, Punjab’s batting firepower gives them a slightly different edge; Gill and Abhishek can change the complexion of the game quickly, and Prabhsimran Singh’s consistency in the middle order has been a key strength for them.
Maharashtra Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Maharashtra Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?
The Maharashtra Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be played on Wednesday, 24 December at 9:00 AM IST at Anantam Ground, Jaipur.
Where to watch Maharashtra Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26?
The Maharashtra Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
Maharashtra Vs Punjab, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Maharashtra: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ankit Bawne, Sachin Dhas, Nikhil Naik, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Jalaj Saxena, Arshin Kulkarni, Siddhesh Veer, Satyajeet Bachhav, Pradeep Dadhe, Rajneesh Gurbani, Vicky Ostwal, Prashant Solanki, Siddharth Mhatre, and Saurabh Nawale
Punjab: Anmolpreet Singh, Salil Arora, Harnoor Singh, Naman Dhir, Prabhsimran Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Uday Saharan, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Harpreet Brar, Raghu Sharma, Sukhdeep Singh Bajwa, Gaurav Chaudhary, Jashanpreet Singh, and Krish Bhagat