Abhishek Sharma Dominates Elite First-Ball Six List As India Beat South Africa By Seven Wickets In 3rd T20I

Abhishek Sharma hit a six off the first ball, joining a rare Indian T20I list
India bowled South Africa out for 119 with a dominant powerplay spell
The hosts chased the target comfortably to take a 2–1 series lead
India delivered a dominant all-round performance in the 3rd T20I against South Africa, tightening their grip on the series with a commanding win at Dharamsala. After winning the toss and opting to bowl, India’s pace attack made full use of the conditions, striking early and never allowing the visitors to recover. South Africa were bundled out for 119, a total that always looked below par on a surface offering pace and bounce.
The chase, while briefly slowed in the middle overs, was largely controlled by India thanks to an explosive start at the top. Abhishek Sharma once again set the tone, attacking from ball one and putting South Africa under immediate pressure. The intent was clear: India wanted to end the contest early, and their approach in the Powerplay ensured exactly that.
Abhishek Sharma’s First-Ball Six Habit Keeps Growing
Abhishek Sharma’s opening six off the very first ball in Dharamsala was not just a crowd-pleaser, it added another chapter to a growing trend in Indian T20I history. The left-hander smashed Lungi Ngidi for six on ball one, underlining his fearless approach at the top. According to ESPNcricinfo, Abhishek has now hit 44 sixes inside the Powerplay in T20Is, equalling KL Rahul, who took more than double the innings to reach that mark.
What makes Abhishek’s numbers stand out is the pace at which he’s achieving them. While Rohit Sharma leads the Indian list with 98 Powerplay sixes across 134 innings, Abhishek has raced to elite territory in a fraction of that time. His attacking mindset has become central to India’s new-age T20 blueprint, where early dominance is no longer optional but expected.
Indian batters to hit a six off the first ball of a T20I innings:
Rohit Sharma vs Adil Rashid, Ahmedabad 2021
Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Sikandar Raza, Harare 2024
Sanju Samson vs Jofra Archer, Wankhede 2025
Abhishek Sharma vs Haider Ali, Dubai 2025
Abhishek Sharma vs Shaheen Afridi, Dubai 2025
Abhishek Sharma vs Lungi Ngidi, Dharamsala 2025*
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Match Report
Earlier, India’s bowlers laid the foundation with a ruthless Powerplay spell. Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana swung the new ball both ways, ripping through South Africa’s top order and leaving them scrambling inside the first six overs. While Aiden Markram’s resolute 61 offered resistance, wickets kept falling at the other end as Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav maintained relentless pressure.
In reply, India raced to 60 without loss inside five overs, making the chase look like a formality. Although South Africa briefly tightened things in the middle overs, the damage had already been done. India crossed the line comfortably, sealing a comprehensive win that highlighted their depth, adaptability, and growing dominance in the shortest format.