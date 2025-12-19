India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Abhishek Sharma Becomes Fastest To 1K Runs And Overtakes Suryakumar - Check Details

Abhishek Sharma fastest to 1000 runs in T20Is for India
He fell short of 13 runs from becoming India's highest scorer in a calendar year
The explosive Indian opener Abhishek Sharma, on Friday, entered record books during the 5th and series concluding T20I against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The left-hand batter came out to open alongside Sanju Samson, who replaced the injured Shubman Gill up top, as South Africa won the toss and asked India to bat first.
Just as he always does, Abhishek Sharma got India off to blistering start with his 34 runs off just 21 balls. His quickfire knock included 6 fours and a maximum, but he was quite unfortunate to depart so early on in the final over of the powerplay.
Abhishek Sharma got out while trying to pull away Corbin Bosch's short pitched delivery but the ball just nudged past his glove for an easy catch to Quinton de Kock behind.
The Punjab-born batter will be disappointed with the way he got out, but his 30+ knock helped him enter a couple of T20I record books.
Fastest To 1000 T20I Runs For India
During his short-lived inning, Abhishek Sharma surpassed his captain Suryakumar Yadav to become the fastest Indian batter to touch the 1000-run mark in the shortest format.
Suryakumar took 573 balls to score 1k runs, and Abhishek Sharma achieved that milestone in 528 deliveries, 33 matches, since making his debut in July 2024.
In contrast, it took Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson - 679, KL Rahul - 686 and Tilak Varma - 690 balls to complete 1000 T20I runs.
Second Highest Run-Scorer For India In T20I Calendar Year
Abhishek Sharma also became the second highest run-scorer for India in T20Is in a single calendar year. He will close 2025 with a total of 1602 runs and again overtook his captain Suryakumar Yadav from the second spot.
Virat Kohli is the highest scorer for India in a calendar year as his 1614-run record in 2016 remains intact. Had Abhishek scored 13 runs more, he would have overtaken the former India captain.
Suryakumar Yadav has been India's highest T20I scorer in a year twice in 2022 and 2023 in which he scored 1503 and 1338 runs respectively.
Yashasvi Jaiswal is the 5th highest scorer with 1297 runs in 2023.