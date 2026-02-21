India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma Or Tilak Varma?

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: With Abhishek Sharma with three consecutive ducks and Tilak Varma out-of-touch knocks, speculations are rife that Sanju Samson may get an opportunity in the high-stakes clash against Proteas at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8
India to lock horns with South Africa in the crucial Super 8 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, February 22, 2026. | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Both teams have topped their tables in the group stage

  • There are speculations of Sanju Samson to replace either Abhishek Sharma or Tilak Varma in playing XI

  • There is no rain threat in Ahmedabad during the all-important encounter

India will lock swords with South Africa in their first Super 8 match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday, February 22, 2026 at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium.

Both teams have topped their respective groups in the league stage and are in top form, leading into the high-pressure clash. All four teams of this group have been unbeaten so far, making it even more competitive, which is why winning their first match becomes even more important, as it'll not only get them one step closer to the semi-final berth but also release pressure in the next matches.

India have a bigger headache leading into this match as two of their top three batters have looked out of touch in the group stages. While Abhishek Sharma had a horrific first half of the tournament with three ducks in all the matches he's played, Tilak Varma has looked a bit patchy and stuck in front of spinners on the wickets that have some assistance for spinners.

While Ishan Kishan has carried the load of the top-order so far, speculations are rife that Sanju Samson could get a go ahead of either Abhishek Sharma or Tilak Varma, which could also break the monotony of left-handed batters, as six out of the top eight batters are left-handed.

However, Morne Morkel has backed Abhishek Sharma in the press conference before the match and has said that he's just an innings away from regaining his old touch. Also, given the credentials of these batters, it looks highly unlikely that the Indian team will have such a drastic chance ahead of a crucial match.

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Men In Blue Likely XI

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Proteas Likely XI

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Hourly Weather Forecast

India vs South Africa, Super 8 match: Weather Forecast
The weather for the India vs South Africa in Ahmedabad is set to be clear with no prediction of rain Photo: Google weather
info_icon

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Squads

India: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Jason Smith, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q

Will Sanju Samson Play Against South Africa?

A

While Abhishek Sharma is going through a lean patch of form and Tilak Varma is also mot looking is fluent, there is still a great probability that the Indian team will go with the same combination and Sanju Samson won't find a place in the playing XI.

Q

Is there any threat of rain during India vs South Africa Super 8 match?

A

No, there is no rain threat during the high-stakes clash between India and South Africa.

Published At:
Tags

