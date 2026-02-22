India Vs South Africa: Abhishek Sharma's Streak Over - Opener Ends T20 World Cup Duck Streak In Crucial Clash

Abhishek Sharma gets off the mark in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026
He scored 15 runs before getting out against South Africa in Super 8s opener
South Africa posted 187 runs in the 1st innings
Abhishek Sharma finally opened his World Cup account as India got off to a nervy start in reply to South Africa's 187/7 in their Super 8, Group 1 match at sprawling Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday (February 22, 2026).
Sharma, 25, arrived for the high-stakes ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash with three back-to-back ducks -- a statistical anomaly for a top-order batter, but the left-handed opener hit the first ball he faced for a four, off Aiden Markram, past backward point.
The joy of ending a duck streak, however, didn't last long as he holed out in the fifth over for 12-ball 15.
Sharma looked to dismiss the third ball, but he ended up miscuing and a tumbling Corbin Bosch, who almost collided with Keshav Maharaj, completed the catch at mid-on. Marco Jansen, India's nemesis in recent outings, had also accounted for Tilak Varma in the second over.
South Africa's decision to open the bowling with off-spinner Aiden Markram was a strategic move inspired by Sharma's recent woes.
It indeed mirrored the India vs Pakistan group stage encounter, where Pakistani captain Salman Agha, also an off-spinner, dismissed the Indian opener.
Meanwhile, India were two down inside the first two overs with both Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma back in the hut for a four-ball duck and 1 off 2, respectively.
Earlier, Markram won the toss and opted to bat first in a replay of the 2024 World Cup final, which India won by seven runs for their second T20 World Cup crown.
South Africa lost their top three inside the power play, but still managed to set a 188-run target for India. David Miller scored 63 off 35, and together with Dewald Brevis (45 off 29) and Tristan Stubbs (44 off 24), he helped the Proteas finish with a flourish.
India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Playing XIs
India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: When Will Both Teams Play Next?
While India will take on Zimbabwe on February 6, South Africa will meet West Indies on the same day in the 3:00PM fixture.