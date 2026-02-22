India Vs South Africa: Abhishek Sharma's Streak Over - Opener Ends T20 World Cup Duck Streak In Crucial Clash

The joy of ending a duck streak, however, didn't last long as Abhishek Sharma holed out in the fifth over for 12-ball 15

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs South Africa: Abhishek Sharmas Streak Over
Abhishek Sharma dismissed for 15 against South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s opener Photo: BCCI/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma gets off the mark in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

  • He scored 15 runs before getting out against South Africa in Super 8s opener

  • South Africa posted 187 runs in the 1st innings

Abhishek Sharma finally opened his World Cup account as India got off to a nervy start in reply to South Africa's 187/7 in their Super 8, Group 1 match at sprawling Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday (February 22, 2026).

Sharma, 25, arrived for the high-stakes ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash with three back-to-back ducks -- a statistical anomaly for a top-order batter, but the left-handed opener hit the first ball he faced for a four, off Aiden Markram, past backward point.

The joy of ending a duck streak, however, didn't last long as he holed out in the fifth over for 12-ball 15.

Sharma looked to dismiss the third ball, but he ended up miscuing and a tumbling Corbin Bosch, who almost collided with Keshav Maharaj, completed the catch at mid-on. Marco Jansen, India's nemesis in recent outings, had also accounted for Tilak Varma in the second over.

South Africa's decision to open the bowling with off-spinner Aiden Markram was a strategic move inspired by Sharma's recent woes.

It indeed mirrored the India vs Pakistan group stage encounter, where Pakistani captain Salman Agha, also an off-spinner, dismissed the Indian opener.

Related Content
Related Content

Meanwhile, India were two down inside the first two overs with both Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma back in the hut for a four-ball duck and 1 off 2, respectively.

Earlier, Markram won the toss and opted to bat first in a replay of the 2024 World Cup final, which India won by seven runs for their second T20 World Cup crown.

South Africa lost their top three inside the power play, but still managed to set a 188-run target for India. David Miller scored 63 off 35, and together with Dewald Brevis (45 off 29) and Tristan Stubbs (44 off 24), he helped the Proteas finish with a flourish.

India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Playing XIs

India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: When Will Both Teams Play Next?

While India will take on Zimbabwe on February 6, South Africa will meet West Indies on the same day in the 3:00PM fixture.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: IND’s Hopes Dented After Maharaj’s Triple Blow

  2. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Check Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And Match Prediction

  3. India Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2026: Ahmedabad Hourly Weather Forecast

  4. England Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Kandy Weather Forecast, Pallekele Stadium Pitch Report,

  5. Mohammad Akram Slams 13-Ball Fifty To Shatter Imran Nazir's National Record for Fastest Half-Century

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Cleric’s Meeting With PM, Clean Chit On Muslim Safety Stir Debate In Poll-Bound Kerala

  2. Memory Keepers Of The Dalit Diaspora

  3. India Tariff To Drop From 25% To 15% After US Ruling, Trade Deal Still On Course

  4. Beyond Budgets: The Real Work Of Strengthening The Higher Judiciary

  5. Galgotias AI Summit Fiasco: Where The University Went Wrong And What's Disturbing About The Apology

Entertainment News

  1. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  2. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  5. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Trump Raises Global Tariffs To 15% After Court Blow

  3. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  4. Making Of The 'Perfect' Epstein Victim

  5. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

Latest Stories

  1. International Mother Language Day:  The Quest For Linguistic Identity

  2. Book Review: No Easy Redemptions in This Unknown City

  3. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

  4. 'Stay Out Of Politics': How Wim Wenders Triggered Outrage At The Berlinale

  5. 'India Rushed Into One-Sided Deal': Congress After US Tariff Ruling

  6. RSS Not Driven By Political Power, Says Mohan Bhagwat

  7. O Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid Kapoor Film Dips 27%, Earns ₹2.25 Crore

  8. India Vs Spain Highlights, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: IND Fall To ESP 2–0 In Hobart