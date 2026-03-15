Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast Today

Summary of this article
BAN take on PAK in the series decider today
Bangladesh lost to Pakistan in the 2nd ODI
Dhaka hourly weather with rain predicted in parts of the city today
Bangladesh will lock horns against Pakistan in the third and final ODI on Sunday, March 15 in the series decider at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka. The visitors made an emphatic comeback in the 2nd ODI thanks to Maaz Sadaqat's all-round display.
As for Bangladesh, they will look for home advantage and want their home crowd to back the players after faltering with the bat in the second game.
With both sides showing dominance in alternate ODIs, the decider promises to be a tense battle especially on the back of a controversial run out in the second match.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Hourly Weather Forecast Of Dhaka Today
With rain playing a part in the 2nd ODI, expect some role today too in Dhaka. Expect some thunderstorm in the afternoon period with temperatures being 31 degrees and then getting cooler as night time approaches.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Squads
Bangladesh: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das (WK), Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Nahid Rana.
Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi (C), Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Abdul Samad, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Ghazi Ghori, Saad Masood, Shamyl Hussain
Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Live Streaming
Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI Series 2026: Live Telecast Details
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan ODI series will not be televised live in India.
Catch the action of BAN vs PAK ODI matches via live streaming on the Fancode app and website.